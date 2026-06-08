Shanghai Blends East and West to Reshape Expat Schooling

Shanghai is driving a new trend in its international education sector, blending traditional Chinese culture with Western philosophy to help expatriate children better integrate into their host city.

More than 100 foreign students and teachers at the Shanghai High School International Division gathered over the weekend to compare the teachings of Chinese sage Confucius with the plays of English playwright and poet William Shakespeare.

The event encouraged expatriate youth to find shared human values across a 2,000-year historical gap.

British teacher Cara Simpson said the comparative approach provides a vital space for international students to navigate different cultural influences and make connections to their own daily lives.

"Students can develop a deeper appreciation for both their host city and their own identities," Simpson observed.

"Building a sense of belonging can be particularly powerful for young people who are developing their understanding of themselves within an international community."

Professor Shi Zhikang from Shanghai International Studies University used comparative literature to turn ancient texts into practical guides for modern youth.

Shi paired the Confucian concept of Junzi (the exemplary person) with the Renaissance ideal of a gentleman. He showed that both traditions value a balance of intellect and courage.

He also contrasted Confucian warnings against overthinking with the tragic hesitation of Shakespeare's Hamlet, demonstrating that both cultural masters recognized the exact same human flaws.