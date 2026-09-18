China Regulators Warn Domestic Automakers to Play Fair in Overseas Markets

A joint directive from China's commerce and industry authorities and top market watchdogs has sent a clear message to the nation's auto industry: Compete rationally overseas and in compliance with foreign standards.

Behind this regulatory advisory lies a complex web of challenges that Chinese automakers and their supply chains are encountering abroad.

The scale of China's automotive expansion is undeniable. Customs data shows that China in the first half exported nearly 5.1 million vehicles, a two-thirds increase from a year earlier. Export revenue reached US$91.8 billion, up 54 percent. Leading exporters like BYD, Chery and Geely are penetrating key markets across Europe, Southeast Asia, Latin America and the Middle East.

However, mounting risks cast a shadow over these impressive figures. Domestically, some carmakers have grown accustomed to capturing market share through relentless price cutting. Exporting this cutthroat model directly to foreign markets can undermine the value of local supply chains and ultimately harm consumer trust.

The fallout is already visible. The Russian market is one example. Consumers there have complained about after-sale services of Chinese cars, and the major reason is that vehicle prices don't give much profit margin to dealers.

"Dealers originally wanted to improve services, but Chinese automakers are dropping prices too fast," said Li Feng, deputy secretary-general of the Russia-China Chamber of Commerce. "Dealers are under immense pressure, struggling with thin margins, making it difficult to provide quality service."

Another case appeared in Thailand with BYD. In 2024, BYD slashed vehicle prices in Thailand by up to 340,000 baht (US$9,300), triggering significant consumer backlash and a government probe.

The Thai Office of the Consumer Protection Board investigated Rever Automotive, an authorized distributor and partner of BYD, over allegations of deceptive marketing. Although the distributor was ultimately cleared of legal wrongdoing, new guidelines urged automakers to base prices on costs and market demand in what amounted to a major warning sign.