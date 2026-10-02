Chinese Automakers Report Mixed September Sales

September sales figures from Chinese automakers show strong momentum for leading players.

BYD sales rose 17 percent from a year earlier to a single month high of 463,561vehicles, with Reuters calculating that overseas shipments of passenger vehicles and pickups ​jumped 154 percent to 179,877 units. Geely Auto deliveries rose 7 percent to 292,168 vehicles.

Among startups, Leapmotor's global deliveries surged 59 percent to 105,656, topping 100,000 for the third straight month and meeting its 2026 overseas target three months early. Nio reported a rise of 7.7 percent to 37,408 units, and Zeekr jumped 103.85 percent to 37,216.

On the downside, XPeng deliveries fell 0.8 percent to 41,256 vehicles, and Li Auto declined 6.3 percent to 31,817.

Xiaomi Auto and Harmony Intelligent Mobility Alliance didn't report full figures. Xiaomi said only that its September sales exceeded 40,000 units, while the Huawei-led alliance logged 37,490 deliveries across its Luxeed, Stelato, Maextro and Shangjie brands. Its biggest seller, the Aito marque, wasn't included.

Chery Group sold 292,308 vehicles, up 4.2 percent, setting a single-month export high for China-made autos with 207,814 units shipped overseas.