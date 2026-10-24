Chinese Stocks Stage End-of-Week Rebound but Investors Remain Wary

China's stock markets rebounded on Friday from morning losses, helped by buying from state-backed funds that stanched a further slide into bear territory. The reprieve, however, may be short-lived after Asian trading was followed by a later Wall Street selloff. Investor sentiment remains wary, with analysts saying risk is being repriced.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index ended Friday up 0.9 percent, and the Shenzhen Component Index jumped 2.8 percent. However, the gains couldn't save markets from weekly losses. Shanghai was down 0.7 percent and Shenzhen lost 1 percent.

The tech-focused ChiNext board in Shenzhen climbed 4.2 percent on Friday but fell 3.2 percent for the week. Shanghai's Nasdaq-style STAR Market rose 3.7 percent on Friday. The outcomes were similar in Hong Kong, where the benchmark Hang Seng Index edged up 0.7 percent on Friday but lost 4.5 percent for the week.

"The markets have seen apparent support from capital inflows, especially in the CSI 300 index exchange-traded fund," said Liu Chenmin, an analyst GF Securities. "Big-cap shares like CATL were among the first to get a huge boost on Friday afternoon despite earlier losses."

Friday's afternoon rebound on Chinese mainland markets was led by stocks related to electric motors, humanoid robots, semiconductors, batteries and consumer electronics. Unitree Robotics, Huayang Intelligent, Zhaowei Machinery & Electronics and Moons' Electric all hit the upper daily limit on share price gains.