Global Ambitions: ZXMOTO Seals EU Entry With First WVTA Certification

ZXMOTO is going to Europe. The ZX500RR-A3 model from the Chinese motorcycle startup's 500RR lineup was granted the European Union Whole Vehicle Type Approval (WVTA) this week by the Ministry of Transport of Luxembourg. This certificate serves as an essential "passport" for motor vehicles to enter and be sold within the EU market. This marks the first EU WVTA certificate secured by the Chongqing-based motorcycle brand, and the model can now legally enter all EU member states as well as other countries and regions that recognize the WVTA certification. German independent third-party testing, inspection and certification organization TÜV Rheinland conducted comprehensive system testing and evaluations on the vehicle to ensure regulatory alignment.

Credit: Ti Gong

"The WVTA's core objective is to verify that a vehicle meets EU regulatory requirements in areas such as safety, environmental protection, and production conformity of production," said Huang Yuxin, vice president of TÜV Rheinland Greater China Mobility. "As Chinese motorcycle brands expand overseas, they can leverage comprehensive technical support from third-party institutions to solidify their product compliance foundation, rapidly build market trust, and provide robust support for subsequent channel distribution and long-term brand development." Zhang Xue, founder and general manager of ZXMOTO, said that Europe boasts a mature motorcycle culture and industrial foundation, where consumers hold high expectations for product performance, quality and riding experience. "We will continue to refine our product matrix, advance the development of overseas sales channels and service systems, and strengthen global brand promotion to bring Chinese motorcycles to a broader international stage," he added.

Credit: Ti Gong