China Opens First Bank-Based Marriage Registration Office in Tianjin

Tianjin has opened China's first marriage registration office located inside a bank, offering couples a new option for tying the knot.

The Donghai Marriage Registration Office, jointly established by the Tianjin Hexi District Civil Affairs Bureau and the Tianjin branch of Postal Savings Bank of China, officially opened at the bank's Sishuidao branch.

According to officials, two couples chose to register their marriages on August 6, becoming the first couples to receive their marriage certificates at the new office.

The office currently handles marriage registrations only for Chinese mainland residents. It is open from 9 am to 11:30 am every Wednesday and Thursday, except public holidays.

In response to online questions about whether couples could use the bank setting to check their partner's account balance or credit history, a staff member at the Postal Savings Bank of China told Qianjiang Video that such inquiries strictly require authorization from the customer concerned. The relevant banking systems are also completely separate from the marriage registration system.

The staff member added that the bank only provides the venue for the marriage registration service, while all registration procedures are handled by the civil affairs bureau. The bank does not provide any additional special services as part of the arrangement.

The move comes as marriage registration services become increasingly accessible across China.

Since May 10, 2025, Chinese mainland residents have been able to register their marriages nationwide, meaning they no longer need to provide a household registration booklet and can apply at any marriage registration authority with the relevant jurisdiction.

The policy has also prompted cities and tourist destinations to develop new "marriage registration landmarks," combining certificate ceremonies with tourism and cultural experiences.

Some local governments have even brought marriage registration services to music festivals. Cities including Urumqi in Xinjiang, Chengdu in Sichuan Province and Ningbo in Zhejiang Province have hosted marriage registration services during music festivals.