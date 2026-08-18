New China Standards on Smart Driving Focus on Safety, Liability

With the release of two mandatory national standards for smart driving, marketing buzzwords like "L2.9 smart driving," "quasi-autonomous driving" and "hands-free operation" that were once used as launch-event gimmicks lose their marketing power.

China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology released standards for L2 combined driving assistance and L3/L4 autonomous driving last week. The former takes effect in January; the later next July.

Self-driving technology is commonly expressed in six categories, from Level 0 of no automation, to partial automation Level 2, conditional automation in Level 3, high automation in Level 4 and full automation in Level 5. As the levels rise, the requirements for driver override controls decrease.

Together, the new rules establish a complete, mandatory regulatory system, marking a turning point for China's smart driving industry as it shifts away from a marketing-driven era into a new phase of compliance and high-quality growth.

A major change lies in who bears the liability for mishaps. In the past, whenever an accident occurred, automakers often exempted themselves from blame by arguing that an autonomous feature was merely an assistant and the driver failed to pay attention. Under the new national standards, automakers will bear some legal responsibility in L3 systems, which require driver override, and L4 modes, where driver intervention is an option.

"Selling a car is no longer the end of a transaction, but the starting point for automakers to assume lifelong safety responsibility," said Cui Dongshu, secretary-general of the China Passenger Car Association. "This requires car companies to build full lifecycle operational systems, including vehicle data monitoring, black-box traceability and defect investigations. After a crash, data can determine within seconds whether a human or the system was driving, providing a legal basis for liability assessments and insurance claims."

For consumers and car owners, the implementation of these new standards is also a wake-up call to reset their understanding of smart driving. The market was previously flooded with vague promotions. Many motorists put too much trust in assisted driving, thinking they could take their hands off the wheel or even nap on highways, leading to tragic results.

In October 2025, for example, a Changan Qiyuan A07 crashed on an expressway in Jiangxi Province while operating in smart driving assist mode. The driver had taken hands off the steering wheel for about 13 seconds, and the car failed to detect a semi-trailer stalled in the travel lane due to a breakdown, resulting in a rear-end collision that killed a family of three. The official investigation report noted that the driver's over-reliance on smart driving and distracted driving were the primary causes of the crash.