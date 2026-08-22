Chinese Stock Markets Volatile, Unitree Sheds Some Debut Luster

The debut of Unitree Robotics on Wednesday headlined Chinese stock-market trading this week, though its stellar debut price faltered the following two days. Investors were also closely watching a raft of corporate earnings, many missing forecasts.

Unitree shares closed at 672 yuan (US$100) a share in Shanghai on Friday, down from its first-day close of 845 yuan but still higher than the IPO offer price of 150.80 yuan. The leading global maker of humanoid robots was the first company in the industry to list on a Chinese mainland stock exchange in what was a heavily oversubscribed offer.

Other technology companies that recently listed on the STAR Market fared better on Friday. Chipmaker Changxin Memory Technologies (CXMT) increased 0.75 percent, and Zhongji Innolight, the world's largest producer of optical transceivers used in AI data centers, climbed 4.3 percent.

Shanghai's tech-focused STAR Market 50 index edged up 0.04 percent on Friday but lost 3.7 percent for the week.

"Unitree created many records, including record first-day profits for investors," said Jiang Yifan, an analyst with Shenwan Hongyuan Securities. "But it also absorbed huge amounts of capital in the market, leading to sharp movements this week."

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index ended flat on Friday, chalking up a 0.56 percent decline for the week. The Shenzhen Component Index dropped 1.8 percent in the past five trading days, while the tech-intensive ChiNext tumbled 5 percent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index advanced 3.6 percent this week following a jump of 1.2 percent on Friday.