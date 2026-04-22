CorrectSequence Therapeutics Signals a Safer Path for Gene Editing with Base Editing Breakthrough

Gene editing has delivered a series of scientific breakthroughs over the past decade. Turning those breakthroughs into viable businesses has proved far more difficult.

The latest early clinical results are notable not for introducing a new drug candidate but for suggesting a change in gene editing technology development.

A study in Nature found that CS-101, a therapy developed by CorrectSequence Therapeutics in Shanghai and its academic partners, reduced the need for blood transfusions in patients with β-thalassemia within weeks.

What sets CS-101 apart is not the disease it targets but the editing method behind it. Traditional CRISPR-based therapies cut DNA strands, but base editing changes individual genetic letters without breaking the DNA, which helps lower the risks linked to cutting DNA.

"Our proprietary developed base-editing system is a foundational platform technology that can be readily adapted to a wide range of indications, significantly reducing both costs and manufacturing complexity," said Mou Xiaodun, CEO of CorrectSequence Therapeutics.

For years, gene editing has been dominated by CRISPR-based approaches. Therapies created by companies like Vertex Pharmaceuticals and CRISPR Therapeutics are already available for some conditions, showing positive results but also revealing issues like high costs, complicated production, and difficulty in making them on a larger scale.

Parallel to these developments, companies are exploring alternative approaches. One of the first base editing companies, US-based Beam Therapeutics, is developing its pipeline for clinical use as a more precise gene modification method.