Daily Buzz: 15 October 2026

Top News

Singapore-Flagged Ship Sinks After Hormuz Strait Attack, Another Damaged A Singapore-registered container ship sank in the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday and another sustained hull damage after attacks from unidentified projectiles. The GFS Pride sank after it caught fire. The ship's 21 crew members were safely evacuated. It's the third commercial ship sunk during the Iran war, according to the UN International Maritime Organization. The GFS Giselle, also registered in Singapore, made it to shore after its hull was struck. Iran's Revolutionary Guard claimed a container ship exploded and sank after hitting a naval mine. More than 20 vessels, mostly oil tankers, have come under attack this month in Hormuz, the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman, according to incident reports from the UK Maritime Trade Operations Centre. Global benchmark Brent crude futures remained at about US$106 a barrel in New York.

Russian Strikes on Ukraine Grid Leave 600,000 Without Power Ukraine reported 600,000 people without power after Russia struck Kiev and the city of Kharkiv with 39 ballistic missiles and more than 120 drones targeting critical infrastructure. Ukrainian officials said they haven't been receiving normal US intelligence of possible timing and location of attacks to allow public alerts to be issued. They said Starshield, the US government-controlled, military version of Elon Musk's commercial Starlink satellite systems, has been disrupted. US President Donald Trump said the US hasn't ceased intelligence sharing with Kiev. Trump earlier declared a ceasefire in energy attacks by Russia and Ukraine. Kiev said it would abide by the truce if Moscow does. Moscow hasn't, ramping up strikes on energy infrastructure in an attempt to cripple electricity and heating supplies as winter approaches. Trump's recent deal with President Vladimir Putin to waive sanctions on Russian exports of diesel to allow the sale of 4 million tons to the US and global markets was condemned by Ukraine, triggering a spat. Trump has been trying to lower diesel prices that affect trucking, manufacturing and farm production ahead of the crucial November 3 midterm elections. Trump has made Ukrainian attacks on Russian refineries the scapegoat for record-high diesel prices, but data show that the impact of Trump's war against Iran has a much greater impact. Diesel exports from five Gulf states have plummeted 52 percent since the start of the war at the end of February. While shipments of crude oil through the Strait of Hormuz have been recovering, refined petroleum products like diesel lag far behind.

Greenland Denies Trump Claim of Imminent Massive Mining Exploration A top Greenland mining official said President Donald Trump's claims that "massive" oil, gas and mineral exploration will soon begin in the Arctic territory are heavily exaggerated. Greenland's deputy mining minister Jørgen Hammeken-Holm told CNN that "we are very far away from 'massive' exploration," though "smaller" explorations are underway. Trump's earlier ambition to annex Greenland from Denmark sovereignty failed to produce results, leading instead to a bilateral military-base treaty that also acknowledges "minerals cooperation" but gave no details.



Top Business

Yangtze Memory Rises to Third in Global Flash-Chip Market Yangtze Memory Technologies, a leading Chinese maker of NAND flash chips, moved up to third place globally behind Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, with shipments capturing 14 percent of the worldwide market, according to Counterpoint Research. The company surpassed Japan's Kioxia and US-based Micron in the rankings. Its revenue share has jumped from 9 percent to 14 percent in a single year. Counterpoint projects the company's server-related revenue this year will expand faster than rivals, rising from zero in 2024 to 39 percent of sales in 2026. Yangtze Memory is planning an initial public offering in Shanghai, with media reports saying it will seek to raise 33 billion yuan (US$5 billion).

China Smartphone Shipments Fall for Sixth Straight Quarter China's third-quarter smartphone ​shipments fell 15.4 percent from a year earlier ‌to 57.9 million units, the sixth straight quarter of declines, research firm IDC reported. Huawei was the only major vendor to post double-digit growth, leading the domestic market with a 21 percent share. Rivals Apple, Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi all posted declines. Apple had a 17.8 percent market share, ranking second. The quarterly declines reflect sluggish consumer spending and rising smartphone prices as costs of memory chips used in the devices increase. Separately, China has granted approval for Alibaba's AI models to be integrated into several Apple handsets, including the new iPhone Duo, in the Chinese market. The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology now allows the deployment of three approved AI systems: Apple Intelligence and Alibaba's Tongyi Qianwen and Tongyi Wanxiang. Apple has yet to roll out Apple Intelligence on the Chinese mainland, although the service has already been deployed across other major markets, including the US and Europe.

CoreWeave Bond Yields Rise, Triggering US Tech Selloff Yields on corporate bonds issued by US cloud startup CoreWeave to finance AI infrastructure surged, triggering a selloff in tech stocks on Wall Street by investors worried about rising borrowing costs. The yields on CoreWeave bonds due in 2032 rose to almost 15 percent, swelling the company's liabilities, including lease obligations, to US$52 billion. CoreWeave shares plunged 15 percent, and Oracle, Dell and Nebius were among the day's losing stocks. The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 1.9 percent.

Anthropic Said to Reveal Q3 Financial Figures to Key Investors US AI giant Anthropic held a closed-door meeting with potential institutional investors on Wednesday, where it reportedly revealed third-quarter financials ahead of what could be the largest initial public offering in history. There have been no leaks so far on what figures were discussed. However, media reports noted that Anthropic's earlier confidential IPO filing in New York showed 2025 revenue was nearly US$4.6 billion, with first-quarter revenue this year rising to US$4.73 billion and second-quarter revenue topping US$11.5 billion. Anthropic is reportedly seeking a valuation of US$2 trillion for its IPO, which could come as early as next month.

Alibaba Expands Qwen AI Glasses and Earbuds Alibaba's Qwen division has officially unveiled its next-generation AI wearable devices lineup, led by the Qwen Glasses N1 and N1 Pro, alongside the Qwen ear-clip headphones co-developed with Bose. The announcement marks a shift in smart wearables, introducing real-time health monitoring and multimodal biometric authentication directly into everyday eyewear. Flagship model Qwen N1 Pro is the first smart glasses featuring real-time vital sign tracking, including heart rate, blood oxygen levels and skin temperature. The new lineup goes on sale across major Chinese e-commerce platforms.

ASML Posts Record Q3 Results Driven by Unprecedented AI Demand Netherlands-based semiconductor equipment maker ASML reported third-quarter net profit surged 70 percent from the previous three months to a record 4.96 billion euros (US$5.55 billion), beating market expectations. ASML Chief Executive Officer Christophe Fouquet said high demand continues to outstrip manufacturing capacity and that situation is expected to persist through at least 2028. The Chinese market accounts for about 20 percent of ASML sales.

Doubao Phone Assistant Gets Icy Response ByteDance's Doubao Phone Assistant published the results of its 30-day public comment period for its new Screen Automation Execution Protocol for third-party apps, revealing that 151 apps in China have explicitly refused to allow automated screen access. Tencent leads, with 65 apps opting out, including WeChat, QQ and mobile game "Honor of Kings," followed by Alibaba with 23 apps covering Taobao, Alipay and Amap. Kuaishou and Meituan have also refused access. Competing AI products such as DeepSeek, Moonshot's Kimi, Tencent's Yuanbao and Alibaba's Qwen are all absent from the approved list. The new protocol uses an opt-out mechanism, requiring developers to proactively submit refusal declarations. Notably, most NetEase and Baidu products, as well as several major state-owned banks, do not appear on the refusal list.

Economy & Markets

China Exports Surge, Factory-Gate Prices Accelerate China's export ​growth in September beat forecasts with a 36.3 percent surge in overseas shipments, the fastest pace since February, customs data showed. That exceeded August's 25 percent increase, and highlighted the key role exports still play in economic growth. Exports were primarily driven by global demand and higher prices for AI components, with chip exports soaring 136 percent. Imports jumped 31 in the month. The nation's trade surplus in the first nine months of the year hit US$938 billion. In a separate set of data, China's producer prices, which as recently as the start of this year were in the grip of deflation, rose 5 percent in September, their fastest pace in four years. The National Bureau of Statistics said the increase in factory-gate prices reflected persistently high global energy prices and gains in the coal sector ahead of winter heating demand. Consumer prices rose 0.9 percent, driven by a 17 percent jump in gasoline prices. However, food prices declined 1.7 percent. The core inflation rate, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, climbed 1 percent.

China Central Bank Injects Money Into Financial System The People's Bank of China announced completion of a six-month reverse repo operation involving 700 billion yuan (US$105 billion), signaling a policy shift from a neutral to an accommodative stance. Combined with the 200-billion-yuan net injection via a three-month tenor earlier this month, total net injection across October hit 400 billion yuan. Analysts said the operations aim to offset the 2.4 trillion yuan in medium- and long-term liquidity maturing in this month-heaviest of the year - while supporting financing needs from an additional 550 billion yuan in local government bond issuance and 800 billion yuan in policy-based financial instruments slated for the current quarter.

US Inflation Hotter Than Expected US consumer prices in September rose a bigger-than-forecast 3.7 percent from a year earlier and a seasonally adjusted 0.6 percent from August. Core inflation, which excludes food and energy prices, increased 2.6 percent on the year. The hotter-than-expected inflation figures bolstered speculation that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates again by the end of the year, sending major Wall Street stock markets lower.

Chinese Automakers Won't Find Any Plants to Buy in Italy, Minister Says Chinese automakers looking to expand production capacity in Europe can take Italy off the list because there are no suitable factories available, said Italian industry minister ‌Adolfo Urso. He said Chinese auto industry representatives, including BYD, have visited Italy to survey production prospects. Stellantis, a major partner in some Chinese production factories in the EU, has decided to produce cars in ventures with Chinese companies rather than sell any of its Italian factories to them, Urso said, leaving Chinese automakers to focus on Spain and France. BYD and other Chinese carmakers are seeking to set up local plants to get around EU import tariffs.

Shanghai to Lead Regional Hydrogen Initiative China has approved a four-year pilot program linking Northeast China and the Yangtze River Delta to develop hydrogen applications, with Shanghai leading the project among 14 cities across the region. The initiative will focus on more than 30 research and development areas, including fuel cells, hydrogen production equipment, storage and transportation systems, green ammonia and methanol production. A green fuel bunkering and trading center will be installed at Shanghai's Yangshan Port.



Corporate

Tencent Enters China's Short-Drama Race Tencent has launched "Green Bubble Short Drama," a mini-program on WeChat that lets users watch short-drama series without downloading a separate app, adding to competition in China's booming micro-drama market. Media reports citing Tencent said users spent about five times as long watching content on the platform as the industry average. The move comes as ByteDance and Kuaishou are also expanding AI-generated drama offerings. In the first eight months of 2026, 430,000 micro-dramas went live across Chinese platforms, 13 times last year's total, with AI-generated titles accounting for over 90 percent. Yet fewer than 1.3 percent of AI dramas released in the first half managed to recoup costs, meaning about one in every 77 new titles broke even. Profit in overseas markets has been equally elusive.

StepX Neo, First Native AI Agent Smartphone, Goes on Sale StepX Neo, the first agentic smartphone from Chinese AI startup StepFun, has begun sales in China at a starting price of 3,999 yuan (US$560). The model leverages a hybrid cloud-edge architecture that handles quick tasks locally, even without an internet connection. For complex workloads like multi-app workflows, data queries and task planning, cloud-based models break down and orchestrate the process before delegating execution to the device. The smartphone introduces Step Amoo, a personal AI agent.

WeCom, WorkBuddy Join Forces to Target AI Office Market Tencent's WeCom and WorkBuddy jointly released new versions achieving deep two-way integration. WorkBuddy has officially entered the WeCom contact directory and both units share a unified accounting system. The integration marks a significant step forward for Tencent in the AI office market. The new WeCom 5.0.12 incorporates WorkBuddy into the contact list as a conversational bot, while WorkBuddy 5.8.0 supports WeCom's account login, gaining access to 10 capability permissions, including messages, files, meetings and cloud storage. WeCom already covers more than 14 million companies and organizations, serving 750 million WeChat users daily and providing a massive foundation for AI office applications.