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Yangtze River
Shanghai

China Launches Cross-Regional Hydrogen Pilot Led by Shanghai

by Zhu Shenshen
October 15, 2026
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In a major push to accelerate its transition to clean energy, China has approved a four-year pilot program to establish a hydrogen energy corridor connecting Northeast China with the Yangtze River Delta.

Led by Shanghai and spanning 14 cities across both regions, the initiative aims to build an integrated hydrogen ecosystem that links resource production with major industrial application hubs. The cross-regional strategy establishes a collaborative network between the energy-producing North and the high-demand South, creating a unified land-and-sea supply chain.

The four-year initiative focuses on over 30 core research and development areas, including advanced fuel cell technology, hydrogen production equipment, and specialized storage and transportation systems. The scope extends into large-scale green energy synthesis, specifically targeting the production of green ammonia and green methanol.

To support maritime decarbonization, a green fuel bunkering and trading center will be installed at Shanghai's Yangshan Port, positioning one of the world's busiest container hubs as a key refueling stop for clean cargo vessels.

Editor: Lu Feiran

#Yangtze River#Shanghai
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