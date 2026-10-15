Robots, No Longer Just Dancing Gimmicks, Penetrate Factory Floors

Humanoid and advanced robots are the undisputed stars at this week's China International Industry Fair in Shanghai, the nation's largest industrial exposition. However, unlike past appearances at major events, their role has fundamentally changed.

No longer confined to dancing or performing martial arts with stiff, simple movements, today's robots are executing precise AI server assembly, memory card installation and heavy-duty load bearing exceeding 50 kilograms -- all while seamlessly working alongside humans. The era of robots, particularly humanoids, penetrating real-world industrial operations has officially arrived.

Industry leaders like Wang Xingxing, founder and chairman of Hangzhou-based Unitree Robotics, expressed strong optimism toward a rapid convergence of artificial intelligence and robotics hardware. As the capabilities of AI models surge, the technological tipping point for embodied intelligence may arrive far sooner than previously anticipated, Wang said.

"The biggest mistake I made over the past decade was not believing in AI enough," he said.

Driven by expanding industrial deployments, global humanoid robot shipments reached nearly 25,000 units in the first half of 2026, a 432 percent surge from a year earlier, with market size rising 322 percent to US$740 million, according to data market research firm International Data. A report by Counterpoint Research projects that the dynamic random-access chip market for humanoid robotic computing systems will grow roughly 20-fold over the next five years, signaling a shift toward more powerful edge intelligence directly on machines.

IDC highlighted industrial manufacturing, including automotive and high-tech electronics, as the primary frontier for humanoid deployments. Key players such as AgiBot, Ubtech and Galbot are heavily prioritizing industrial applications.

Local governments are following national policy urging more real-life applications of robotics technology. During the industry fair, Shanghai unveiled a roadmap to push industrial and humanoid robots directly into factories. By 2028, Shanghai aims to increase its industrial robot density to 600 units per 10,000 workers, deploy 8,000 humanoid robots into active factory production lines and drive the scale of AI-enabled smart manufacturing equipment past 200 billion yuan (US$28.2 billion).