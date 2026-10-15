Robots, No Longer Just Dancing Gimmicks, Penetrate Factory Floors
Humanoid and advanced robots are the undisputed stars at this week's China International Industry Fair in Shanghai, the nation's largest industrial exposition. However, unlike past appearances at major events, their role has fundamentally changed.
No longer confined to dancing or performing martial arts with stiff, simple movements, today's robots are executing precise AI server assembly, memory card installation and heavy-duty load bearing exceeding 50 kilograms -- all while seamlessly working alongside humans. The era of robots, particularly humanoids, penetrating real-world industrial operations has officially arrived.
Industry leaders like Wang Xingxing, founder and chairman of Hangzhou-based Unitree Robotics, expressed strong optimism toward a rapid convergence of artificial intelligence and robotics hardware. As the capabilities of AI models surge, the technological tipping point for embodied intelligence may arrive far sooner than previously anticipated, Wang said.
"The biggest mistake I made over the past decade was not believing in AI enough," he said.
Driven by expanding industrial deployments, global humanoid robot shipments reached nearly 25,000 units in the first half of 2026, a 432 percent surge from a year earlier, with market size rising 322 percent to US$740 million, according to data market research firm International Data. A report by Counterpoint Research projects that the dynamic random-access chip market for humanoid robotic computing systems will grow roughly 20-fold over the next five years, signaling a shift toward more powerful edge intelligence directly on machines.
IDC highlighted industrial manufacturing, including automotive and high-tech electronics, as the primary frontier for humanoid deployments. Key players such as AgiBot, Ubtech and Galbot are heavily prioritizing industrial applications.
Local governments are following national policy urging more real-life applications of robotics technology. During the industry fair, Shanghai unveiled a roadmap to push industrial and humanoid robots directly into factories. By 2028, Shanghai aims to increase its industrial robot density to 600 units per 10,000 workers, deploy 8,000 humanoid robots into active factory production lines and drive the scale of AI-enabled smart manufacturing equipment past 200 billion yuan (US$28.2 billion).
Nearly 400 robot exhibits are present at the Shanghai industrial exposition, designed around metrics that include ultra-large, ultra-small, ultra-light, ultra-precise and ultra-intelligent capabilities. Demonstrations focused squarely on real-world deployments rather than performance gimmicks.
"The next era of industrial automation will be defined by how quickly robots can learn, not how well they can be programmed," said Marc Segura, president of Swiss-based ABB Robotics. ABB noted that its industrial-grade software, AI vision and flexible robot portfolio will shorten deployment times, increase adaptability, and build resilient, next-generation production.
AgiBot demonstrated its Genie G2 robot performing millimeter-level, optical module insertion inside AI data centers, a task requiring delicate handling. Its Genie G2 Max, a heavy-duty model, debuted at the fair, demonstrating the capability of autonomous vision-guided selection, carrying and stacking with a peak payload of 50 kilograms. AgiBot announced the mass-production delivery of its 20,000th general-purpose embodied robot on September 24.
Flexiv Robotics displayed 40 robotic arms across 28 applications, including four-wheel alignment under vehicle chasses, complex surface grinding and server component installation. A new demo of its MICO Ultra platform demonstrated vision- and force-guided dynamic adjustment during insertion, seamlessly plugging memory cards and cooling fans into active servers. The memory card installation solution is already deployed in a factory in Shanghai, China Biz Buzz learned.
Shanghai-based JAKA Robotics globally premiered the heavy-payload JAKA Zu50 cobot and the JAKA Kargo50 heavy-duty wheeled humanoid. At an automotive headlight manufacturing facility, JAKA's team optimized a cobot's single-box operating cycle time from 105 seconds down to just 28 seconds within a single month.
General-purpose robots are also reaching a new milestone. Unitree's Wang revealed that his team deployed advanced AI models to test task execution across various robots with very impressive results, predicting that upcoming generations of foundation models might directly breach core bottlenecks of embodied AI in the next year or two.
"General capability is reflected when a small line of robotic products can cover multiple industries, master specialized manufacturing processes and continuously create value during mass deployment," said Wang Shiquan, co-founder and chief executive of Flexiv Robotics. Beyond factory floors, platforms like the JAKA Lumi are expanding into retail, education and chemical lab automation.
Data collection remains a major industry challenge, but infrastructure is rapidly evolving to address it.
Shanghai-based ManiFormer presented its MEgo series data capture terminals, the MEgo Engine data governance platform and ManiFormer Pie, an all-category physical AI data crowdsourcing platform where workers take tasks via an app to record human movements on real factory floors.
Meanwhile, JD Industrial unveiled its Industrial World Model, marking a leap from analyzing supply chains to interacting directly with the physical world for real-time decision-making.
Editor: Liu Qi