Daily Buzz: 16 September 2026

Top News

NATO Jets Shoot Down Drone Over Lithuania Lithuanian authorities said NATO jets shot down a drone that flew into the country's airspace from Russian ally Belarus. Hours later, Poland carried out military aviation operations as a preventive measure to secure its airspace amid a new wave of Russian jet-powered drone attacks on neighboring Ukraine. On the same day, Denmark accused a Russian warship of firing two emergency flares at one of its helicopters while it doing routine tracking of the vessel in the Baltic Sea. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called the Russian action "reckless" and said it was designed to "intimidate and divide." European countries are on edge after Russia struck a Ukrainian passenger train this week near the Polish border, just after a European delegation disembarked following a visit to Kiev. "With Russia intensifying its aggression against Ukraine, such readiness is vital for our region," Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said. Ukraine reported 200 Russian drone attacks in the latest aerial assault. Kiev also said it targeted a Russian oil refinery and an e-commerce warehouse it claims is abetting the war effort.

China Sends First Privately Developed Carrier Rocket Into Space A Zhuque-2E Y7 carrier rocket developed by Beijing-based, privately owned LandSpace was successfully launched on Tuesday, carrying 10 Qianfan Constellation satellites into orbit. It was the first time a private Chinese rocket was tasked with the deployment of a large-scale satellite Internet constellation, underscoring the emerging role of the private sector in national space infrastructure. The satellites were the 19th group launched for the commercial Qianfan Constellation, developed by Shanghai-based SpaceSail.

Saudi Aramco Cancels Some Crude Deliveries on Pipeline Shutdown Saudi Aramco cancelled or postponed crude oil deliveries to European refineries following the shutdown of its East-West pipeline because of damage from hostile drones fired by Iran-backed forces. The pipeline, which has a daily capacity to carry 7 million barrels, is the alternative route the Saudi oil giant has been using to transport crude from the Persian Gulf to a Red Sea port while shipments through the Strait of Hormuz remain under threat from Iran. The price of global benchmark Brent crude futures ended New York trading at US$108.75 a barrel.

Separately, the Iran war in its first five months cost the US Defense Department US$38 billion and adds up to US$3 billion for every additional month, according to the US Congressional Budget Office. More than half of the cost in the five months ended August 1 came from replacing missiles and other munitions, with soaring fuel prices triggered by the war also lifting expenses.

Top Business

Trip.com Posts Q2 Loss on Hefty Anti-Monopoly Fine Trip.com, China's largest online travel platform, reported a second-quarter loss attributable to shareholders of 2.5 billion yuan (US$363 million), citing the 5.2 billion yuan fine from Chinese anti-monopoly regulators. The loss turned from a profit of 4.8 billion yuan a year earlier. Excluding the fine, net income was 2.7 billion yuan. Total revenue rose 6 percent to 15.7 billion yuan on what the Nasdaq-listed company called "resilient travel demand." That was a 3 percent drop from first-quarter revenue. In the second quarter, accommodation reservation revenue rose 6 percent, revenue from ticketing services edged up 1 percent, packaged tour sales gained 8 percent, and corporate travel rose 11 percent. Sales and marketing expenses increased by 15 percent to 3.8 billion yuan. For the first half, revenue rose 11 percent to 31.8 billion yuan, with net income dropping to 41 million yuan from 9.1 billion yuan a year earlier. China's State Administration for Marketing Regulation fined the company for abusing its market dominance in the domestic online hotel-booking market by using platform rules to strike exclusive deals with some hotels as it sought to offer the ⁠lowest prices.

Apple IPhone 18 Pro Selling at Discount on Chinese Online Retail Sites Apple's newly released iPhone 18 Pro, which opened for pre-orders last weekend, is selling below its official launch price on Chinese e-commerce platforms, which are offering discount coupons. It's available for as little as 9,099 yuan (US$1,356) as a group-buying price on Pinduoduo, 900 yuan below its list starting price, Yicai reported. The discount coupons are squeezing the ability for scalpers to profit from high demand around new iPhone launches. Third-party sellers on Alibaba platforms Tmall and Taobao are also offering incentives, with China Mobile's official Tmall flagship store advertising a 300-yuan phone credit for subscribers who place an order. Apple's official Taobao flagship store, however, is not offering price cuts.

Unitree Share Plunge Signals Regulatory Concerns About Pace of Industry Growth Shares in leading Chinese humanoid robot maker Unitree have plunged more than 40 percent since the company listed on Shanghai's STAR Market on August 19, the South China Morning Post reported, saying the slump highlights vulnerability in the humanoid robotics industry, where players are struggling to make profits and regulators are voicing concern about runaway growth with no applications for real-world use. Chinese media are reporting that securities regulators may tighten approvals for new listings from the industry. Unitree shares surged 460 percent in their debut, bolstered by speculative trading. "The company's fundamentals are insufficient to justify its valuation premium," Kelvin Lau, an analyst at Daiwa Securities Group in Hong Kong, told the newspaper, "Unitree needs to accelerate research and development spending in AI large models to stay competitive." China is the world's biggest maker of robots.

Brokers Mildly Positive on Proposed GAC-FAW Deal Citi, in a report on Guangzhou Auto's proposed acquisition of a stake in a FAW foreign joint venture – assumed to be with Toyota – said the asset restructuring is likely to resolve longstanding internal competition between the two separate ventures Toyota operates with both companies. The deal, not yet concluded, would give state-owned FAW 25 percent in the combined venture, with GAC holding an equivalent stake and the Japanese company with 50 percent. The potential integration could create a unified Toyota China platform with annual production capacity of up to 1.3 million vehicles, Citi said, with product rationalization reducing selling costs. The broker forecast positive short-term sentiment and maintain a "neutral" rating on GAC shares. Daiwa Securities issued a research report saying the proposed deal would facilitate broader cooperation between the two Chinese automakers but said the restructuring could take some time to complete, with earnings improvements taking several years to show up. If the restructuring leads to the integration of certain domestic brands, it would be boon to industry discipline, the report said. Overall, the broker viewed the potential merger as slightly positive for China's auto industry. China International Capital, in its research report, said it deal would send a positive signal that injurious competition in the car industry is abating, but it said details of the realignment will have to be scrutinized. GAC plans to issue shares to FAW to buy the stake, which will make FAW its second-largest shareholder. In addition to Toyota, state-owned FAW has joint ventures with Volkswagen and Honda. GAC shares in Hong Kong rose 2.6 percent after a one-day suspension when media reports of the restructuring first surfaced.

Sinochem-owned Syngenta Files for IPO in Hong Kong

Syngenta Group, a Swiss-based seed and pesticide company owned by China's Sinochem, has submitted a confidential application for an initial public offering in Hong Kong and may seek to raise about US$5 billion, Bloomberg reported. The move comes after a decision earlier this year to withdraw an application to list on Shanghai's STAR Market. Syngenta was founded in 2000 by the merger of the agrichemical businesses of Novartis and AstraZeneca, and acquired in 2017 by China National Chemical, which later merged with Sinochem.

Economy & Markets

China Industrial Output Accelerates, Retail Spending Slows China's industrial output picked up pace in August but retail sales growth slowed, highlighting what the National Bureau of Statistics called an "acute" domestic imbalance between strong supply and weak demand." Industrial production expanded 5.2 percent after a 4.5 percent gain in July. Retail sales edged up 0.4 percent from a year earlier, slowing from a gain of 0.6 percent in July. In an industry breakdown, Chinese aluminum production in August climbed 4.7 percent to a record of nearly 4 million tons as smelters rushed to fill the global shortfall caused by the conflict in the Middle East. The mining industry as a whole raised production 5.1 percent, with high-tech manufacturing increasing 9.3 percent. Crude steel output fell 0.7 percent. For the first eight months of the year, urban fixed-asset investment, which covers property and infrastructure investment, shrank 7.2 percent, expanding from a 6.7 percent decline in the January-July period – its steepest drop since April 2000. Property investment dived 19.9 percent while investment in advanced technology industries jumped 5.2 percent. The urban unemployment rate in August ticked up to 5.3 percent from 5.2 percent in July.

China New Home Prices Slip, but Worst May Be Over New home prices in major Chinese cities Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen fell 0.9 percent in August from a year ago, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. Existing home prices dropped 2.7 percent. Nationwide, China's new home prices declined 3 percent, narrowing from an annual 3.2 percent, according to Reuters calculations based on bureau data. "The year-on-year decline in home prices across all cities continues to narrow, which shows that the previous downward trend in prices has been contained," said Zhang Dawei, chief analyst at Centaline ‌Property, adding that the market has probably passed ⁠its most pessimistic phase.

Biren Technology Weighing Share Placement Hong Kong-listed Chinese AI chip maker Biren Technology is considering a HK$7.8 billion (US$1 billion) share placement to fund AI development, two months after raising nearly HK$7.1 billion in its first placement, Bloomberg reported. Banks are in the initial stage of sounding out investor interest in the potential share sale, but no details have been finalized. Biren is one of China's "four little dragons" in graphics processing units. Its shares have dropped around 7 percent since listing in January.

JPMorgan Cites Continuing Weakness in China's Consumer Goods Sector JPMorgan said in a new report that China's consumer sector, which had a difficult first half, continues to be troubled by weak demand and persistent price wars, with sector first-half revenue rising only 2 percent from a year earlier while aggregate profit fell percent. Among 50 listed companies surveyed in the report, only 11 beat earnings expectations. Elevated inventory levels are putting pressures on balance sheets and cash flows. Restaurant, beer, food and beverage, and sportswear sectors are currently trading at the bottom 5 percent of their 10-year valuation ranges, the report said. The broker said market expectations for the second half remain higher than trends support.

Corporate

MediaTek Introduces Advanced AI Smartphone Chip Taiwan-based MediaTek unveiled a new smartphone chip made with cutting-edge 2-nanometer technology from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, targeting the premium end of the handset market. The move is seen as part of a broader effort to gain ground on US rival Qualcomm in the high-end of the market, which delivers better margins. MediaTek said the Dimensity 9600 Pro features a dedicated AI processor, known as a neural processing unit, that can handle more complex generative-AI applications.

Huawei Takes Back Seat in Seres Operations Huawei Technologies' Harmony Intelligent Mobility Alliance announced that Chongqing-based automaking partner Seres will take daily operational control of their Aito electric vehicle brand, with Huawei shifting to an enabling role focused on technology and resources. The change is limited to Aito. The other marques under the alliance – Maextro, Stelato, Luxeed and Shangjie – will continue under Huawei-led partnership models.

CATL Gets Green Light for Stake in Geely-Backed Battery Factory Contemporary Amperex Technology has won regulatory approval to acquire a stake in Geely Auto-backed Yaoning New Energy Technology, which is building a battery factory. The size of the stake hasn't been disclosed. The 8.5-billion-yuan (US$1.3 billion) plant will have planned production capacity of up to 30 gigawatt-hours.

Grandit Plans Investment in Semiconductor Quartz Factory Shanghai-listed Grandit, a supplier of semiconductor electronic materials, said it will invest 1.1 billion yuan (US$164 million) to construct a high-purity semiconductor quartz materials factory to meet growing domestic demand. Jingheng Xidao Technology, set up by Grandit and quartz-materials supplier Ningbo Yunde Materials in 2024, plans to build the production facility in Zhejiang Province, with annual production capacity of 2,220 tons. Construction is expected to begin within six months, with operations to begin 28 months later.