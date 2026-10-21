[Economy]

China's Economic Recovery Shows Resilience Amid Sectoral Divergence

by Lu Feiran
October 21, 2026
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China's economy remains resilient and on a path of steady growth, though momentum varies across sectors, an official from the National Development and Reform Commission said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Zuo Gang, deputy at the Department of National Economic Comprehensive Affairs, noted that external headwinds are intensifying while domestic challenges, particularly an imbalance between robust supply and sluggish demand, persist. Performance across industries continues to diverge significantly. In response, the commission is formulating strategies to reinforce domestic demand for the 2026-30 period.

The remarks follow recent economic data indicating a 4.5 percent expansion in the third quarter. Strong export performance helped cushion the impact of weak retail growth and a drop in urban fixed-asset investment over the first nine months, which was further weighed down by a deepening downturn in the property sector.

Editor: Yao Minji

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