[SH Transit] Shanghai Plans Bigger Airports, Stronger Air and Sea Links

Shanghai aims to complete the fourth-phase expansion of Pudong International Airport by 2030 and a new airport in Nantong by 2035 under an aviation hub strategy unveiled today at the annual North Bund Forum.

Work on Pudong's fourth-phase expansion began in January 2022. The project includes Terminal 3, airfield facilities and a passenger transit system.

Jointly released by the Shanghai government and the Civil Aviation Administration of China, the strategy targets a leading Asia-Pacific aviation hub by 2030, handling around 150 million passenger trips and 4.7 million tons of cargo annually.

Li Nuo, deputy director of the administration's development planning department, outlined the targets at the forum.

By 2035, the plan calls for integrated operations and efficient transport connections across three airports in two cities: Shanghai's Pudong and Hongqiao airports and the new Nantong airport in neighboring Jiangsu Province.

Annual passenger and cargo throughput for the aviation hub is targeted to reach 200 million passenger trips and 5.4 million tons, respectively.

Construction of the Nantong airport is planned to begin in 2027, with two 3,600-meter runways, a 520,000-square-meter terminal and a designed annual passenger capacity of 40 million.

Two planned rail links, the high-speed railway along the northern bank of the Yangtze River and the Rudong-Nantong-Suzhou-Huzhou intercity railway, are intended to meet at the airport.