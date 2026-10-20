Short Track World Tour Returns to Shanghai After 7-Year Absence

The 2026-27 ISU Short Track World Tour will take place at the Oriental Sports Center from November 27 to 29, marking the return of this highly entertaining A-level short track speed skating event to Shanghai after a seven-year absence. The event, formerly known as the Short Track Speed Skating World Cup, was staged in Shanghai from 2011 to 2019.

Credit: Ti Gong

This year's competition is the fourth stop of the World Tour season, featuring six individual events, including men's and women's 500m, 1000m and 1500m, as well as three relay events: women's 3,000m relay, men's 5,000m relay and 2,000m mixed team relay. A total of nine gold medals are up for grabs. Chinese skaters who have secured qualification include Sun Long, Zhang Zixia, Zhang Baihao and Li Kun for the men's team, and Song Jiarui, Zhang Jianing, Wang Ye and Zhang Yan for the women's team.

Credit: Ti Gong

Former speed skating Olympic champion Wu Dajing will make his first home appearance as Chinese short track speed skating national team head coach. Tickets for the event will soon go on sale on platforms including Damai, Juss Sports and Ctrip. After the Shanghai stop, the World Tour will move to Beijing in December and then to the final two stops in Gdansk, Poland and Tilburg, the Netherlands, in February.