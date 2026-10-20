[General]
Ctrip
Shanghai
Beijing

Short Track World Tour Returns to Shanghai After 7-Year Absence

by Ma Yue
October 20, 2026
Share Article:

The 2026-27 ISU Short Track World Tour will take place at the Oriental Sports Center from November 27 to 29, marking the return of this highly entertaining A-level short track speed skating event to Shanghai after a seven-year absence.

The event, formerly known as the Short Track Speed Skating World Cup, was staged in Shanghai from 2011 to 2019.

Short Track World Tour Returns to Shanghai After 7-Year Absence
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: ISU Short Track World Tour is returning to Shanghai after seven years.

This year's competition is the fourth stop of the World Tour season, featuring six individual events, including men's and women's 500m, 1000m and 1500m, as well as three relay events: women's 3,000m relay, men's 5,000m relay and 2,000m mixed team relay.

A total of nine gold medals are up for grabs.

Chinese skaters who have secured qualification include Sun Long, Zhang Zixia, Zhang Baihao and Li Kun for the men's team, and Song Jiarui, Zhang Jianing, Wang Ye and Zhang Yan for the women's team.

Short Track World Tour Returns to Shanghai After 7-Year Absence
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: The Shanghai competition is the fourth stop of the World Tour season.

Former speed skating Olympic champion Wu Dajing will make his first home appearance as Chinese short track speed skating national team head coach.

Tickets for the event will soon go on sale on platforms including Damai, Juss Sports and Ctrip.

After the Shanghai stop, the World Tour will move to Beijing in December and then to the final two stops in Gdansk, Poland and Tilburg, the Netherlands, in February.

Short Track World Tour Returns to Shanghai After 7-Year Absence
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: A total of nine gold medals are up for grabs in Shanghai.

Editor: Fu Rong

#Ctrip#Shanghai#Beijing#Wu Dajing
Share Article:

In Case You Missed It...

LVMH Signature Global Event Lights up Historic Zhangyuan
FEATURED
[NEWS]
LVMH Signature Global Event Lights up Historic Zhangyuan
@ Shi JingyunLineOct 20, 2026
Daily Buzz: 20 October 2026
[Daily Buzz]
Daily Buzz: 20 October 2026
A quick look at the market, business, and economic news making headlines in China.
From Wuzhen to Shanghai, Thomas Ostermeier Finds a Special Connection With Chinese Audiences
[General]
From Wuzhen to Shanghai, Thomas Ostermeier Finds a Special Connection With Chinese Audiences
German director Thomas Ostermeier on his bond with Chinese audiences and his upcoming Shanghai performances.
Jiao Tong University's Chongming Campus to Open in 2028
[General]
Jiao Tong University's Chongming Campus to Open in 2028
The Chongming Campus of Shanghai Jiao Tong University is scheduled for completion and operation by August 2028.

Popular Reads

'Adequate Housing for All' the Theme as Shanghai Hosts SDG Cities Global Conference
1

'Adequate Housing for All' the Theme as Shanghai Hosts SDG Cities Global Conference

[Weather] Typhoon Champi Could Bring Heavy Rain, Strong Winds to Shanghai
2

[Weather] Typhoon Champi Could Bring Heavy Rain, Strong Winds to Shanghai

Short Track World Tour Returns to Shanghai After 7-Year Absence
3

Short Track World Tour Returns to Shanghai After 7-Year Absence

China Looks at Live Sports to Fill Cinema Seats
4

China Looks at Live Sports to Fill Cinema Seats