[Industry]

China Looks at Live Sports to Fill Cinema Seats

by Zhou Weiran
October 20, 2026
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China's film and sports regulators are joining forces to bring more spectators into cinemas, betting that live sporting events can help fill seats amid a sharp downturn in movie ticket sales.

The China Film Administration and the General Administration of Sport unveiled a joint campaign to promote cinema screenings of sports, including soccer, tennis, basketball, esports and snooker. The initiative aims to expand the use of movie theaters beyond films and tap their idle capacity.

FIFA World Cup screenings offer an indication of the potential audience. During the recent soccer tournament held in the United States, Canada and Mexico, around 1,400 cinemas in 266 cities across China broadcast more than 60 matches, with the total number of screenings exceeding 28,000.

The push comes as cinemas face pressure on their core business. First-half box office receipts fell 41 percent from a year earlier to 17.4 billion yuan (US$2.6 billion), the 21st Century Business Herald reported.

By turning theaters into venues for communal sports viewing, the campaign could help operators attract different audiences and generate additional revenue. Whether that demand can extend beyond major tournaments will be a key test.

Editor: Yao Minji

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