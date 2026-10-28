[Economy]
Shanghai

Shanghai Targets 8,000 Humanoid Robots in Factory Push by 2028

by Zhu Shenshen
October 28, 2026
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Shanghai has announced a major initiative to integrate artificial intelligence across its manufacturing sector, targeting 100 percent smart factory coverage for key enterprises by 2028.

The city aims to deploy 8,000 humanoid robots to industrial sites and raise its robot density to 600 units per 10,000 workers. The strategy aims to market 200 billion yuan (US$29.4 billion) in AI-enabled smart manufacturing equipment and 100 billion in system integration.

It also outlines plans to develop over 300 enterprise AI agents and 10 vertical large language models (LLMs) and establish a multi-tiered talent development pipeline to train specialized engineers and industrial staff.

Shanghai Targets 8,000 Humanoid Robots in Factory Push by 2028
Credit: Dong Jun / Shanghai Daily
Caption: Industrial robots on display at a Shanghai industrial fair this month.

Editor: Yao Minji

#Shanghai
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