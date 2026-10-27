Experts Explore Import Expo's Role in Driving Growth

Experts gathered at the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences today to explore opportunities presented by the ninth China International Import Expo (CIIE), which opens on November 5.

Tang Yunyi, deputy director of the academy's Institute of Applied Economics, outlined how new quality productive forces are driving Shanghai's modernization.

"The CIIE now serves a broader range of functions, evolving from a trade fair into a platform for doing business and creating opportunities for global industrial collaboration," Tang said. "This will support industrial upgrading in Shanghai and across China."

Highlighting the CIIE's sustained impact, researcher Cao Yixia explained how the six-day event stimulates economic activity throughout the year. She said the expo has helped drive year-round consumption, creating a "second growth curve" for the local consumer market.

Zhou Zhuo, a researcher at the Institute of World Economy, discussed the expo's role in fostering openness and cooperation.

"The event demonstrates that China is an open market, helping connect it with markets around the world," he said.

On the technology front, Gu Jie, an associate researcher at the academy's Institute of Information, examined the development of China's embodied artificial intelligence sector through the lens of new quality productive forces.

The academy said it will release two reports during the CIIE: one on industrial upgrading in Shanghai and the other on the global development of the automotive industry.