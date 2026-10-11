Promoting the Global Expansion of Private-Sector Entities and Leveraging Financial Functions

The International Business Leaders' Advisory Council for the Mayor (IBLAC) brings together top executives from leading multinationals to exchange insights on Shanghai's development strategy. Each company brings forward a paper that draws from their global practices and local insights. Shanghai Daily has selected and summarized some of the astute suggestions to this city.

We propose measures to foster innovation-driven development in Shanghai's service sector by helping Chinese enterprises expand globally. This is particularly important in 2026, the first year of China's and Shanghai's 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030), which calls for a comprehensive support system for outward investment, integrated trade and investment, and the orderly international deployment of industrial and supply chains.

Shanghai's overseas expansion is increasingly led by private enterprises and is becoming more geographically diversified. In 2025, private enterprises accounted for 48.8 percent of Shanghai's exports, while ASEAN and the EU became major destinations. However, Chinese enterprises face growing challenges, including protectionism, tariffs, investment screening, political risks, regulatory differences, and potential supply-chain disruptions arising from instability in the Middle East.

Drawing on the experience of multinational corporations, particularly Japanese companies, the report recommends shifting from export-driven expansion toward outward direct investment, local production, partnerships, and cross-border M&A. Such approaches can reduce trade friction, provide faster access to overseas customers, talent, licenses and sales networks, and strengthen companies' global competitiveness.

The proposals are organized into three areas: