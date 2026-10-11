[In Perspective]
Belt and Road Initiative
Shanghai

Shanghai Can Be the Launch Pad for Chinese Firms Going Global

by Brendan Nelson
October 11, 2026
Share Article:

Editor's note:

The International Business Leaders' Advisory Council for the Mayor (IBLAC) brings together top executives from leading multinationals to exchange insights on Shanghai's development strategy. Each company brings forward a paper that draws from their global practices and local insights. Shanghai Daily has selected and summarized some of the astute suggestions to this city.

Shanghai Can Be the Launch Pad for Chinese Firms Going Global
Caption: Brendan Nelson, group chairman of HSBC

Against the backdrop of global economic reconfiguration, Chinese enterprises are accelerating global expansion to tap new markets, secure talent and build supply chain resilience. As a major international commercial hub of China, Shanghai is well placed to support such outbound growth.

Drawing on its global banking experience, HSBC analyses key success factors for overseas expansion, including resilient supply chains, accessible financing, responsible cross border data movement, multiple jurisdictional compliance and agile execution.

China advances two way global integration. Backed by national policies, the Belt and Road Initiative and RMB internationalization, China's outbound direct investment achieved robust growth in 2025. Shanghai has leveraged offshore RMB schemes, FTZ reforms and innovation policies to facilitate corporate globalization, yet local firms still grapple with supply chain complexity, cross border treasury pressure, fragmented overseas regulations, talent gaps and international brand trust building challenges.

HSBC distills practical lessons from global players by comparing two typical overseas expansion models among leading domestic original equipment manufacturers: a decentralised multi brand approach and a vertically integrated unified brand model. Their practices reveal trade offs in operational modes, treasury arrangements, talent cultivation and brand positioning, delivering meaningful references for Chinese companies venturing abroad.

Under this context, HSBC puts forward three sets of recommendations for Shanghai to optimise policy and institutional frameworks:

1. Scale up RMB denominated financial infrastructure to unlock cross border capital efficiency.

Shanghai may simplify RMB cross border settlement procedures, strengthen onshore financing capacity, enrich hedging instruments for corporate treasury operations, broaden cash pooling eligibility, and mitigate market frictions between onshore and offshore RMB.

2. Enhance coordinated professional service support for enterprises' global outreach.

It is advisable to launch dedicated service tracks for tech-driven firms, replicate proven cross border industrial cooperation models, and empower professional service alliances to provide integrated one stop overseas expansion solutions.

3. Advance international standards and green compliance to lower market entry barriers.

Shanghai should deepen participation in global standard setting bodies, expand green finance tools, and pilot mutual recognition of certifications within FTZ to streamline overseas market access.

With solid foundations, Shanghai can turn institutional strengths into tangible benefits for outbound enterprises. By improving financial infrastructure, global oriented service platforms and alignment with international rules, Shanghai can develop into a premier hub supporting Chinese firms' global expansion.

Leveraging its worldwide network, cross border financial expertise and deep local insights, HSBC stands ready to partner with Shanghai to support local corporates in navigating overseas markets and elevating their global competitiveness.

Editor: Yao Minji

#Belt and Road Initiative#Shanghai
Share Article:

In Case You Missed It...

Ushering in Shanghai's Next Chapter Together
FEATURED
[IN PERSPECTIVE]
Ushering in Shanghai's Next Chapter Together
@ Rob SpeyerLineOct 11, 2026
Multinationals Supporting Chinese Businesses' Globalization: Observations, Implications and Suggestions
[In Perspective]
Multinationals Supporting Chinese Businesses' Globalization: Observations, Implications and Suggestions
Driven by China's high-quality development agenda and growing global market opportunities, Chinese enterprises are entering a new phase of internationalization.
Forging a Shanghai Model of Integrated Manufacturing and Services Through Deep Synergy
[In Perspective]
Forging a Shanghai Model of Integrated Manufacturing and Services Through Deep Synergy
Shanghai is uniquely positioned to lead the way of the deep integration of advanced manufacturing and modern services.
Toddlers' Mercury Poisoning Sparks Concern Over Patagonian Toothfish Marketed for Children
[News]
Toddlers' Mercury Poisoning Sparks Concern Over Patagonian Toothfish Marketed for Children
A 2-year-old toddler was diagnosed with mercury poisoning after regularly eating Patagonian toothfish marketed for children for eight months, prompting concern among parents.

Popular Reads

Ushering in Shanghai's Next Chapter Together
1

Ushering in Shanghai's Next Chapter Together

IBLAC Members Visit Fuxing Island, Get Future View of Shanghai
2

IBLAC Members Visit Fuxing Island, Get Future View of Shanghai

China Drafts Rules to Rein in Algorithms That Manage Gig Workers
3

China Drafts Rules to Rein in Algorithms That Manage Gig Workers

Toddlers' Mercury Poisoning Sparks Concern Over Patagonian Toothfish Marketed for Children
4

Toddlers' Mercury Poisoning Sparks Concern Over Patagonian Toothfish Marketed for Children