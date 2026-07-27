9th CIIE Preparations in Full Swing as Global Participation and Trade Opportunities Expand

The 9th China International Import Expo (CIIE), scheduled to take place in Shanghai from November 5 to 10, will showcase expanded global participation, broader trade opportunities, and high-level economic forums.

To date, 53 countries and three international organizations have confirmed their participation in the Country Exhibition. Moldova, Romania and the United Nations Development Program will join as first-time exhibitors. Canada has announced its role as the Guest Country of Honor.

"The Enterprise Exhibition will feature six major zones, technical equipment, consumer goods, food and agricultural products, automobiles and smart mobility, medical equipment and healthcare products, and trade in services," said Wu Zhengping, executive director-general of the CIIE Bureau, at the 100-day countdown to the mega expo, which will be held at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in suburban Qingpu District.

More than 1,200 companies from 99 countries and regions have signed up, representing a year-on-year increase of over 100 firms. The signed exhibition area exceeds 340,000 square meters, up by nearly 10,000 square meters compared with the CIIE last year and is expected to further expand in the upcoming months.

Among the participants are 265 Fortune Global 500 companies and industry leaders, as well as 169 enterprises that will have attended all nine editions of the expo.

Developed economies remain a major force, with United States companies securing the largest exhibition space. In addition, the signed area for firms from France, the United Kingdom, and New Zealand has already surpassed last year's totals. The expo will also upgrade its Asia-Africa Products Zone, assisting companies from underdeveloped countries in taking advantage of zero-tariff policies to encourage greater participation from the Global South.

Alongside business exhibitions, cultural and supporting activities will be further enhanced, including policy briefings, investment promotions, and product launches. Cultural exchange highlights will feature non-material cultural heritage workshops, high-end art showcases, and a new CIIE Cultural Food Map.

Global business leaders have reaffirmed the platform's value. Yi Chenxu, senior vice president of government affairs at adidas China, said that adidas staged the global debut of the 2026 FIFA World Cup official match ball, "Trionda Pro," at last year's CIIE, demonstrating the German sportswear brand's high emphasis on the event.

"This year, we plan to present products featuring Chinese aesthetic elements, which is part of our 'In China, For China' concept," she added.