[Industry]

China's Heat Pump Exports to Europe Surge on High Energy Costs and Gas-to-Electric Shift

by Zhou Weiran
October 26, 2026
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According to customs data, China's heat pump exports to 21 European countries reached 1.028 billion yuan (US$153.9 million) in September, marking a 214.9 percent year-on-year increase, with growth accelerating by 125.3 percentage points from August.

China's Heat Pump Exports to Europe Surge on High Energy Costs and Gas-to-Electric Shift
Caption: A heat pump is installed outside a residential home in Berlin, Germany.

Complete units constituted the primary driver, soaring 259.3 percent year-on-year to 842 million yuan, indicating strong demand for new installations and restocking rather than mere maintenance.

Trade continued to concentrate in key markets, with the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany accounting for 70 percent of the European total. Meanwhile, exports to the United States and Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) doubled, growing 279.9 percent and 102.1 percent, respectively, in September, while African markets saw steady growth.

Analysts note that this export boom reflects a structural shift in Europe's energy landscape rather than a short-term inventory rebound.

Amid geopolitical uncertainties and high heating costs, European consumers are accelerating the adoption of heat pumps supported by policy drivers.

China's Heat Pump Exports to Europe Surge on High Energy Costs and Gas-to-Electric Shift
Caption: Rising costs for gas, electricity, and water bills weigh on European households amid energy crisis and inflation.

However, industry experts emphasize that low-price competition is rapidly phasing out. To secure long-term orders, Chinese manufacturers must upgrade compliance with European Union energy efficiency certifications, manage refrigerant transitions, and establish robust local after-sales networks.

Editor: Yao Minji

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