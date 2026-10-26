China's Heat Pump Exports to Europe Surge on High Energy Costs and Gas-to-Electric Shift

According to customs data, China's heat pump exports to 21 European countries reached 1.028 billion yuan (US$153.9 million) in September, marking a 214.9 percent year-on-year increase, with growth accelerating by 125.3 percentage points from August.

Complete units constituted the primary driver, soaring 259.3 percent year-on-year to 842 million yuan, indicating strong demand for new installations and restocking rather than mere maintenance.

Trade continued to concentrate in key markets, with the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany accounting for 70 percent of the European total. Meanwhile, exports to the United States and Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) doubled, growing 279.9 percent and 102.1 percent, respectively, in September, while African markets saw steady growth.

Analysts note that this export boom reflects a structural shift in Europe's energy landscape rather than a short-term inventory rebound.

Amid geopolitical uncertainties and high heating costs, European consumers are accelerating the adoption of heat pumps supported by policy drivers.