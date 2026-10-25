Chinese Motorcycle Maker Founder Sets Guinness Record By Riding 40.74km Across Water
Chinese motorcycle entrepreneur Zhang Xue set a Guinness World Record today after riding a modified motorcycle 40.74 kilometers across open water in his hometown of Mayang, Hunan Province.
Zhang, founder of motorcycle maker Zhang Xue Motor, completed the challenge in about 32 minutes on an MX450 modified for water travel, breaking the previous record of about 31.8 kilometers for the farthest distance traveled by a modified motorcycle on open water.
The ride took place on the Jinjiang River in Mayang Miao Autonomous County. Zhang set off at 11am, completed eight sections and seven turns, and finished the 40.74-kilometer route shortly after 11:30am, according to China Central Television.
The motorcycle was based on the company’s MX450 and retained a standard motorcycle frame and powertrain, but was extensively modified for the attempt. Engineers added an amphibious ski system underneath the bike, enlarged the fuel tank and waterproofed key components, including the intake and exhaust systems.
Special paddle-style rear tires provided propulsion by pushing water backward, while the front ski acted as a rudder. The team also repeatedly adjusted the flotation structure, moving from wider to narrower boards to improve both buoyancy and steering.
The MX450 uses a single-cylinder engine developed by Zhang’s company, with output of more than 60 horsepower, according to the report. Maintaining sufficient power while preventing water from entering the engine was one of the main technical challenges.
Zhang said he deliberately avoided pushing the speed too hard during the official attempt because his priority was completing the distance safely. Afterward, he gave himself a score of 99 out of 100, saying he wanted to “leave one point” to avoid becoming too proud.
The record also marked the completion of a challenge Zhang first attempted 17 years ago.
In 2009, when he was 22, Zhang appeared on a CCTV program and tried four times to ride a crudely modified motorcycle across water. All four attempts ended with him falling into the water, with his longest run reaching about 20 meters against a target of 26 meters.
Zhang later entered the motorcycle industry, helping found Kove Moto in 2017 before establishing Zhang Xue Motor in 2024.
He said he chose to stage the new attempt in Mayang partly because it was his hometown and he wanted the event to draw attention to the area.
“This time I wanted to fulfill that dream in my hometown,” Zhang said, according to Xinhua. “I also wanted the world to see this place.”
Editor: Wang Qingchu