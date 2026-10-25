Chinese Motorcycle Maker Founder Sets Guinness Record By Riding 40.74km Across Water

Chinese motorcycle entrepreneur Zhang Xue set a Guinness World Record today after riding a modified motorcycle 40.74 kilometers across open water in his hometown of Mayang, Hunan Province.

Zhang, founder of motorcycle maker Zhang Xue Motor, completed the challenge in about 32 minutes on an MX450 modified for water travel, breaking the previous record of about 31.8 kilometers for the farthest distance traveled by a modified motorcycle on open water.

The ride took place on the Jinjiang River in Mayang Miao Autonomous County. Zhang set off at 11am, completed eight sections and seven turns, and finished the 40.74-kilometer route shortly after 11:30am, according to China Central Television.

The motorcycle was based on the company’s MX450 and retained a standard motorcycle frame and powertrain, but was extensively modified for the attempt. Engineers added an amphibious ski system underneath the bike, enlarged the fuel tank and waterproofed key components, including the intake and exhaust systems.

Special paddle-style rear tires provided propulsion by pushing water backward, while the front ski acted as a rudder. The team also repeatedly adjusted the flotation structure, moving from wider to narrower boards to improve both buoyancy and steering.