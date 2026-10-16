[Industry]
Shanghai

City's Huifu Launches AI-Native System to Empower SMEs

by Zhu Shenshen
October 16, 2026
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Huifu, Shanghai's leading high-tech and payment services provider, kicked off AIDA, the industry's first AI-native agent operating system designed specifically for small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The platform aims to accelerate the digital and artificial intelligence (AI) transformation of micro and small businesses across Shanghai and nationwide.

Small businesses have long struggled with fragmented systems and isolated data. Traditional digitalization requires complex API (application programming interface) integrations and technical expertise, creating high financial and operational barriers that has effectively blocked small merchants from adopting AI tools.

The new AIDA system enables ordinary merchants to gain operational capabilities equal to large malls and chain stores within just a few hours. It ensures developers are no longer constrained by technical or budget limits, achieving true "technology democratization", according to Zhou Ye, Chairman and CEO of Huifu.

Operating as a major payment hub in Shanghai, Huifu now processes nearly 3 trillion yuan (US$441 billion) in annual transaction volume.

AIDA is built on unified software connection, which has access to 756 AI-executable operational capabilities. It also features public platform integration and unified data model.

Editor: Yao Minji

#Shanghai
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