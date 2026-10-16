Shanghai Silicon Photonics Developer Xphor Advances Toward Public Listing

Xphor, a Shanghai-headquartered manufacturer of silicon photonic integrated chips, has passed the Shanghai Stock Exchange's initial public offering review. Established in 2021, the firm is preparing for a share flotation intended to raise 1.8 billion yuan (US$273 million).

The company's technology is predominantly utilized to support data centers and artificial intelligence computing frameworks.

By August, Xphor had distributed over 12 million of its specialized chips, securing approximately 13 percent of the global market share based on estimates from Frost & Sullivan.