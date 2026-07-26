It's a Dog-Eat-Dog Sphere in the Pampered Pets Industry

Revisiting a story I wrote last year on emerging business models in pet food, clothing and even hotels, I found a market of winners and losers in the throes of change. Liu Yaoru, a young Anhui Province entrepreneur in the pet garment business whom I interviewed last year, has not only survived but also thrived as she increased her business by overseas expansion and a sideline business to help fledgling entrepreneurs start their own companies. "We have now expanded into the UK market and partnered with some local shops for consignment sales," Liu told me recently. "Our clothing style leans toward a British aesthetic, so it is highly popular there."

Credit: Ti Gong

She said cross-border collaboration has been steadily generating over 100 overseas orders per month. "Original brands like ours face an initial problem of finding suitable factories to produce our goods," she told me. "Most handle only large volumes and won't take small-batch orders. And even if you can find a few that accept orders, their professionalism is often poor." Her accumulated supply chain resources have helped Liu overcome manufacturing bottlenecks. "New brands usually dare not stockpile inventory," she said. "Sometimes, they want only a stock of five or 10 items per design to see how they sell. Assuming a single item's processing cost is 50 yuan (US$7), a tiny order of a few hundred yuan doesn't interest traditional large-scale factories." In contrast to her booming business, those in the pet food segment are struggling. Pet First, a fresh pet food restaurant chain featured in last year's article, has now shut its doors, and the original entrepreneur can no longer be reached. It had two outlets in major malls, offering specialty menus for cats and dogs.

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The closure is not an isolated case. Pet Fresh, a pet fresh food supermarket venture launched by Freshippo co-founder Hou Yi after he stepped down, closed all its stores less than nine months after opening its first location. Why is the concept of specialty food services aimed at cherished dog and cat family members having such a rough time? Sun Jiyong, a veteran entrepreneur deeply rooted in the catering industry, said that the business logic has fatal flaws. "The target audience for dine-in pet fresh food is simply too narrow," he said. "A heavy-asset, high-wastage store model is incredibly difficult to sustain. Consumers may come in once for the novelty, but sustaining them as repeat customers is difficult." Former Pet Fresh insiders also revealed big operational pressures. A 200-square-meter store could require monthly rent of up to 100,000 yuan (US$14,755), and food preparation by qualified chefs can push labor costs up 50 percent higher than those of regular pet shop employees.

Credit: Ti Gong