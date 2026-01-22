[Industry]
Shanghai Electric Forecasts Sharp Profit Increase for 2025
by Lu FeiranJanuary 22, 2026
Shanghai Electric (stock sticker: 601727.SS) said it expects a significant rise in full-year net profit for 2025, driven by steady growth across its core businesses and improved operational efficiency.
In a stock exchange filing on Wednesday, the Shanghai-based industrial group forecast net profit to increase by 47 percent to 76 percent year on year, reaching between 1.1 billion yuan (US$158 million) and 1.32 billion yuan.
The company also said net profit excluding non-recurring items turned positive during the period, reversing a loss recorded a year earlier.
Shares of the Shanghai-listed company rose over 2 percent by Thursday noon.
