Viral 'Charm Courses' Spark Debate, Expose Lucrative Biz

Chinese social media influencer Zhou Yuan has ignited online debate over her courses that teach women to "cultivate charm" — including methods described as "using eyes to seduce."

Her instructional videos, featuring exaggerated expressions and gestures, quickly became viral meme material. Numerous netizens and even some celebrities began posting parodies, turning her content into a satirical online phenomenon.

Behind the mockery lies a profitable commercial enterprise. According to Lanjing News, Zhou's business spans paid knowledge services, intimacy products, and beauty and medical offerings. Her official course platform has reportedly earned over 24 million yuan (US$3.45 million), with tens of thousands of enrolled students.

The success draws sharp criticism. Many accuse her of training women to pander to men rather than empowering them. In response, Zhou frames her teachings as a way to "please oneself" — a claim skeptics see as a veneer for what they call "mistress training" centered on male approval.