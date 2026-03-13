Tech Meets Fantasy: AWE 2026 Transforms Shanghai's Newest Business Hub

From smart eyewear and "OpenClaw" AI boxes to transparent displays and passenger-ready "air taxis", the Shanghai Eastern Hub International Business Cooperation Zone has been transformed into a high-tech playground. As the first major international event held in the newly inaugurated hub, the Appliance & Electronics World Expo (AWE) 2026 is providing a window into a future where sci-fi concepts are becoming household realities.

Credit: Zhu Shenshen / China Biz Buzz

Making its highly anticipated domestic debut, Alibaba's Qwen AI (artificial intelligence) Glasses (G1) drew massive crowds at the expo. Designed as a sleek lifestyle assistant, the G1 features highly responsive voice activation, real-time multi-language translation, and integrated photography–positioning it as a versatile tool for international travelers. Following government subsidies and event-specific discounts, the G1 is currently priced at 1,997 yuan (US$277).

Credit: Ti Gong

At the SenseTime booth, the AI firm introduced a localized AI Box designed for the OpenClaw ecosystem. This "all-in-one" solution utilizes OpenClaw for task planning while keeping data processing local–directly addressing the security and privacy concerns often associated with autonomous AI agents. The box is tailored for sectors with stringent compliance needs, such as finance and government. Furthermore, SenseTime has integrated its "Raccoon" capabilities–specializing in data analysis and document processing in office–into a set of "Raccoon Skills" that are now fully compatible with OpenClaw.

Credit: Zhu Shenshen / China Biz Buzz

South Korea's LG showcased its latest advancements in 4K display technology, air solutions and energy management. The undisputed spotlight of the exhibit was the LG Signature OLED T, the world's first wireless transparent 4K television. Marking its first appearance in China, the TV redefines interior design: the screen can turn into a transparent pane of glass, allowing it to blend seamlessly into any living space. The expo's low-altitude displays offered a compelling glimpse into the imminent urban air mobility revolution. The eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) firm Vertaxi and electric vehicle giant XPeng's Aridge have displayed their latest flight models. Company representatives signaled that they are nearing the milestone of carrying first commercial passengers, marking a major step forward for China's burgeoning "low-altitude economy". Meanwhile, drone firm Antigravity showcased a "Flight Cage", offering test-flight experience onsite. This immersive setup allows visitors to experience firsthand the intuitive controls of the drones.