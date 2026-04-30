[Hai Guide] Your Fun & Food Guide to the Longines Global Champions Tour Shanghai

The 2026 Shanghai Longines Global Champions Tour is set to kick off at the Shanghai Juss International Equestrian Center on May 1. This huge international show follows right on the heels of the Formula One Chinese Grand Prix. And the center is China's first permanent professional equestrian venue, equipped with over 5,000 seats, and is designed to meet the standards of top international competitions.

Credit: Ti Gong

Event schedule The event takes place on May 1-3 (Friday to Sunday). Ticketing times vary on different days. Please pay attention to your specific session time.

Credit: Ti Gong

Credit: Ti Gong

What do I need to bring? Don't forget your ID! You'll need the original valid identification document used when purchasing your ticket (such as an ID card, passport or a Hong Kong/Macau/Taiwan travel permit) to get in.

What can't I bring? Before you pack up, skim through our no-go list below to make sure you get in without a fuss. Strictly prohibited items include: Weapons: firearms, ammo, simulated guns, daggers or anything that could start a scene.



Flammables: fireworks, gasoline, liquor (alcoholic beverages), lighters, or matches.



Hazardous stuff: chemicals, radioactive materials or harmful biological agents.

Restricted items (which should be left at home) include: Flagpoles, laser pointers and projectors.



Fragile containers like glass bottles/cups.



Easy-to-throw items like plastic bottles/cans or large hard fruits (like apples).



Banners or signs with political, racial, religious or commercial messages.



Loud gear like instruments, whistles or drums.



Sharp objects like long-handle umbrellas or bats.



Drones and unauthorized tripods/monopods.



Tips for spectators Dress code: Regardless of gender, please keep your attire elegant and tidy. Flip-flops, singlets and hoodies are a no-go. Ladies are encouraged to wear chic outdoor formal wear and hats. Quiet, please: Horses are super sensitive. Keep it down while they're in the arena – no loud talking or smoking. Phones should be turned off or set to silent/vibrate mode. Conduct: Avoid sudden moves, shouting or clapping while the horses are performing to avoid any spooks. Save the cheers for the right moment! Photography: Leave the flags and banners at home. When snapping pics, turn off your flash to keep the scene serene for horses and riders. Safety: No littering! Keep food and items tidy to avoid disruptions. If you have kids in tow, keep a close watch and prevent them from running near the arena fence.

Arrival & access Non-ticket holders: The B1 and B2 "Yuegu Gallery" areas are free and open to the public. Take the escalators down to shop, dine and explore. VIP & Skybox guests: Use the dedicated VIP entrance on Juming Road/Tongyao Road. Follow signs to the VIP hall for check-in. Grandstand ticket holders: Enter via the Juming Road/Tongyao Road entrance. Complete security and proceed to the 2nd-floor seating. After the show, use the escalators to reach B1/B2 for exhibits and dining. Gallery & booth operating hours: May 1, 10am, 30 minutes after the final competition ends.

May 2, 10am, 30 minutes after the final competition ends.

May 3, 9am, 1 hour after the final competition ends.

Beyond the arena: food & fun The center will transform into a lifestyle hub with dining spread across B2, B1 and the 2nd floor. This year, the event is introducing spectator discount vouchers for the first time. Deep-sea & international bites (B1): Russian Crab Group has partnered with King Knight Restaurant to serve deep-sea seafood sets featuring wild king crab from the Bering Sea. If you're craving something heartier, Latina Brazilian BBQ brings authentic grills, while eLPOZO offers naturally aged Iberian ham. Shanghai heritage (B1): For local elegance, head to Sufu Li for crab roe noodles, or visit Long Xiang Zhai for traditional soup dumplings with century-old "carp-mouth" folds. ILe'JOY, meanwhile, is serving up Spanish paella and yellow croaker noodle soup. Sweet treats & sips (B2 & 2F): Don't miss Zebra & Cho (B2) for zero-sucrose chocolate or Craft Gelato for handmade fruit scoops. You can also try LePIN's exclusive waffle cone ice cream topped with a chocolate horse. For a caffeine kick, visit the Starbucks Reserve bar on the 2F grandstand for a 20-hour cold brew. Look out for the Nanhui 8424 watermelons – a local Pudong specialty appearing at the venue this year! It's the perfect sweet treat to enjoy while catching the action.