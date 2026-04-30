Shanghai Launches Labor Day Shopping and Cultural Events

Shanghai has launched a series of shopping and cultural activities as part of the "Double Five Shopping Festival," which runs until June 30.

There will be more than 100 activities across Nanjing Road E., Huaihai Road M., and Xintiandi. Visitors can use the Alipay app at 1,000 locations to collect digital stamps, which offer discounts of up to 888 yuan (US$130).

Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall is offering special services for international travelers, with major department stores providing tax refund desks and accepting overseas credit cards.

A "Flower Market" has opened at Century Square, featuring traditional crafts and immersive art installations. French fragrance brand GRIO and the global flagship store for Chouchou & Friends are making their debuts in China this week.