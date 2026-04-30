Shanghai Launches Labor Day Shopping and Cultural Events
Shanghai has launched a series of shopping and cultural activities as part of the "Double Five Shopping Festival," which runs until June 30.
There will be more than 100 activities across Nanjing Road E., Huaihai Road M., and Xintiandi. Visitors can use the Alipay app at 1,000 locations to collect digital stamps, which offer discounts of up to 888 yuan (US$130).
Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall is offering special services for international travelers, with major department stores providing tax refund desks and accepting overseas credit cards.
A "Flower Market" has opened at Century Square, featuring traditional crafts and immersive art installations. French fragrance brand GRIO and the global flagship store for Chouchou & Friends are making their debuts in China this week.
Huaihai Road M. has transformed its shop windows into public art galleries. The street is hosting a "Green Consumption Season" that includes pet-friendly parties and interactive art displays.
A six-hour non-stop dance marathon will take place at TX Huaihai on May 5. Several malls along the road are also offering "66 for 100" subsidies, where shoppers pay 66 yuan for a 100-yuan voucher through digital payment platforms.
Xintiandi has set up three outdoor markets on Dongtai and Hubin roads. Over 40 shops in the area are decorated with floral themes.
At Yuyuan Garden Malls, visitors can watch traditional parades featuring "flower goddesses" and browse "flower markets." New gold jewelry stores are also offering holiday discounts and gifts for international shoppers.
Editor: Wang Qingchu