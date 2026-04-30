Norway's 'Future Library' Arrives in Shanghai: A Century-Long Experiment in Culture and Nature

In celebration of Sino–Norway cultural interaction, the Norwegian "Future Library" project planted and adopted a tree at Shanghai Chenshan Botanical Garden on April 28, 2026.

From central Oslo, the Holmenkollen Line to Frognerseteren takes you to Nordmarka Forest, a popular hiking and cycling destination. The "Future Library" project began in May 2014 when Norwegian artist Katie Paterson planted 1,000 Norwegian spruce trees here. Every year, a writer submits a manuscript, which is sealed and stored until 2114, when all the works are due to be published. Twelve years later, this cross-generational art initiative has reached Shanghai. Northing–Centre for East Asian Art and Culture organized the event, which brought together cultural, horticultural, and forestry professionals from both countries to see this long-term artistic endeavor linking time and nature.

Future Library Trust Chair Anne Beate Hovind attended the ceremony on her first visit to Shanghai. "It's truly beautiful – there's abundant greenery, and both the architecture and the people who live here are very impressive," she told City News Service.

Credit: Northing—Centre for East Asian Art and Culture

Well-known writers Margaret Atwood, David Mitchell, and Elif Shafak have contributed to the "Future Library." The Deichman Bjørvika Library houses all manuscripts in a dedicated "Silent Room." This quiet, contemplative space allows visitors to sense the presence of the works without accessing their contents. Each document is sealed, fostering trust in the future and the readers who will open them a century from now. Hovind stressed that the "Future Library" promotes trust in future generations, which aligns with today's global environmental goals. She said the concept redefines time, storytelling, and cultural legacy by making nature a symbol and material base of cultural memory. "This project is like a curiosity book, full of questions," she said. "It speaks to nature, climate, hope, and the values that resonate with us. I believe this is the most precious legacy we can leave to future generations."

Credit: Northing—Centre for East Asian Art and Culture

A Norwegian maple was planted to symbolize the China-Norway friendship. Shanghai Chenshan Botanical Garden Executive Director Hu Yonghong said the garden's main goals are biodiversity conservation and plant germplasm research, and it plans to develop a specialized arboretum featuring tree species from around the world.

Credit: Northing—Centre for East Asian Art and Culture

"In Chinese, the character 'ben' can mean both 'book' and 'root'," said Anne Beate Hovind. "This Norwegian maple we are planting symbolizes a century of friendship and cultural exchange between our two countries." She also hoped a Chinese writer would join the project and bring their work to Norway to spread this message.