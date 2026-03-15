Shanghai Unveils 31-Point Plan to Bolster Innovation and Global Investment

Shanghai has announced a comprehensive package of 31 policy initiatives aimed at attracting enterprise investment and optimizing the city's business environment. The plan specifically targets high-growth sectors, including artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing and autonomous driving.

The initiatives were unveiled during the annual Shanghai Global Investment Promotion Conference, held over the weekend at the newly inaugurated Shanghai Eastern Hub International Business Cooperation Zone. The event was attended by the city's top leadership, including Party Secretary Chen Jining and Mayor Gong Zheng.

City officials emphasized that Shanghai is committed to building a world-class innovation ecosystem, backed by a robust science and technology financial services system designed to support the sustained growth of diverse enterprises.

The 31-point package is structured around three key pillars:

Public Service Platforms: Eleven platforms were introduced, including a city-level AI computing hub designed to provide small-and-medium enterprises (SMEs) with flexible, low-cost AI capabilities. Additionally, a new online industrial supply chain platform now connects 800,000 component manufacturers.

Specialized Pilot Test Platforms: Ten new testbeds will provide infrastructure for experimental technology, such as humanoids.

Landing Application Scenes: Ten scenarios have been designated for sectors like humanoid robotics, energy storage and advanced materials to accelerate their commercialization.