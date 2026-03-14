War Woes Weigh on China, Other Asia Stock Markets as Oil Price Rises

Fears of a prolonged war in the Middle East, which is curtailing global oil supplies, outweighed a slew of positive corporate results and better-than-expected China export figures as China's main stock markets fell in tandem with losses across Asia.

However, investor frenzy for OpenClaw-related stocks helped the tech-heavy ChiNext index in Shenzhen to buck the trend.

The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.7 percent this week to end at 4,095, while the Shenzhen Component Index dropped 0.76 percent. Across the Asia Pacific, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dropped 1.1 percent this week. The Nikkei 225 index dived 3.2 percent, reflecting Japan's vulnerability toward oil shortages, and South Korea's Kospi lost 1.75 percent.

"It is a psychological tug-of-war, and investors are disturbed by daily news in the war that decides the oil price," said Zhang Weijun, an analyst in energy sector with Changjiang Securities.

Business executives at a forum on sustainable development hosted by Duke Kunshan University on Friday said the war may have a positive knock-on effect on development of renewable power sources like wind to replace fossil fuels.

"People need to have backup plans to cope with such unexpected shocks," said John Quelch, executive vice chancellor at the university located in Kunshan, Jiangsu Province.