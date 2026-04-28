Hong Kong Star Tony Leung Named 2026 SIFF Jury President

Renowned Hong Kong actor Tony Leung Chiu-wai will be the jury president of the Golden Goblet Awards at the 28th Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF) this year, the festival's organizing committee announced today. The event will take place from June 12 to 21.

Credit: Ti Gong

Leung is widely known for his collaboration with director Wong Kar-wai, with whom he has worked in seven films, including "Chungking Express" (1994), "Happy Together" (1997), "In the Mood for Love" (2000), "2046" (2004) and "The Grandmaster" (2013). In the SIFF announcement video, Leung quoted a classic line from "In the Mood for Love" – "I have some tickets. Would you like to go with me?" The film earned him the Best Actor award at the 53rd Cannes International Film Festival in 2000, making him the first Hong Kong actor to receive the honor. In a career spanning four decades, Leung has appeared in over 100 films, leaving a lasting mark on world cinema. In 2016, he was named by CNN as one of "Asia's 25 Greatest Actors of All Time." He has appeared in three Golden Lion-winning films at the Venice Film Festival – "A City of Sadness" (1989), "Cyclo" (1995), and "Lust, Caution" (2007). In 2023, he was awarded the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at the festival, becoming the first Chinese actor to receive the accolade.

Credit: Imaginechina

The award was presented by director Ang Lee, who collaborated with Leung on "Lust, Caution." In his tribute, Lee highlighted Leung's extraordinary screen presence, saying: "He can say more in one look than many actors can with a full monologue... He provokes our imagination that we can all dream through him." As of 2025, Leung remains the most decorated actor in Chinese-language cinema. He has won six Best Actor awards at the Hong Kong Film Awards and three at the Golden Horse Awards. In 2023, he earned the Best Actor award at the Golden Rooster Awards for his performance in "Hidden Blade," and became the first male actor to win the "Grand Slam" of the three most prestigious Chinese-language film awards. Leung's latest film, "Silent Friend," is currently screening on the Chinese mainland and worldwide. Directed by Hungarian filmmaker Ildikó Enyedi, the film has been selected for the main competition at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.