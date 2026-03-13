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WiredScore Explores China To Define Smart Buildings

by Wang Yanlin
March 13, 2026
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While smart cars have been widely recognized in today's life, smart buildings need to be well defined and evaluated, and that's what WiredScore expects to do in the Chinese mainland.

As a global leader in digital connectivity and smart building certification for properties, WiredScore announced on Thursday its entry into the Chinese mainland market as a key move in Asia Pacific region after it enters Hong Kong and Singapore in 2022.

Like smart cars are no longer simply a transport means, smart buildings can offer much more than a space: it helps landlords to compete beyond price and location, and help a city's real estate market lift its overall competitiveness, CEO of WiredScore William Newton said in its launching ceremony in Shanghai.

The standards of smart buildings are based on different functions of the construction as well as a lot of other interactive factors, but basically, it is the tech-oriented infrastructure like Internet security, power supply stability, backup power and above all, user experience.

WiredScore Explores China To Define Smart Buildings
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: WiredScore announces its official entry into the Chinese mainland market in Shanghai on Thursday.

WiredScore offers a dual certification system to evaluate a property's functional and smart levels. In the past 13 years, the company have presented itself in 40 countries and 160 cities across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia Pacific, and thus set global standards.

"Chinese mainland is a dynamic and strategic real estate market. Our expansion here shows our dedication to providing transparent, performance-driven digital infrastructure standards to global landlords and occupiers," said Newton.

On Thursday, developers including Hines, Hongkong Land, H Properties, Sun Hung Kai Properties, and Shanghai SIIC North Bund New Landmark Construction and Development Co became the first batch of partners by committing to WiredScore certifications for over 20 buildings in Shanghai and Guangzhou.

Guo Weiying, its China head, said that WiredScore has ambitions to quickly grow and support leading owners across the Chinese mainland, with a focus on tier 1 cities.

"We will work closely with developers, occupiers, and industry stakeholders to embed global best practices for connectivity and smart building performance into local projects. We look forward to collaborating with our partners to raise the standard for digitally enabled buildings across the country," Guo said.

WiredScore Explores China To Define Smart Buildings
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: WiredScore is the only rating system recognized by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) within the International Building Operations Standards (IBOS) framework.

Editor: Yao Minji

#North Bund#Shanghai#Guangzhou#Sun Hung Kai Properties
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