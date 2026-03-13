WiredScore Explores China To Define Smart Buildings

While smart cars have been widely recognized in today's life, smart buildings need to be well defined and evaluated, and that's what WiredScore expects to do in the Chinese mainland.

As a global leader in digital connectivity and smart building certification for properties, WiredScore announced on Thursday its entry into the Chinese mainland market as a key move in Asia Pacific region after it enters Hong Kong and Singapore in 2022.

Like smart cars are no longer simply a transport means, smart buildings can offer much more than a space: it helps landlords to compete beyond price and location, and help a city's real estate market lift its overall competitiveness, CEO of WiredScore William Newton said in its launching ceremony in Shanghai.

The standards of smart buildings are based on different functions of the construction as well as a lot of other interactive factors, but basically, it is the tech-oriented infrastructure like Internet security, power supply stability, backup power and above all, user experience.