Duty-Free Shopping Vouchers To Be Launched at Pudong Airport

A round of duty-free shopping voucher promotions will be launched at Shanghai Pudong International Airport, as authorities seek to boost spending at one of China's busiest international gateways.

Under the scheme, participating airport duty-free stores will release vouchers three times a day – at midnight, noon and 6pm – from April 30 to June 4, as part of this year's Double Five Shopping Festival. Shoppers spending 1,500 yuan (US$206) or more will receive an instant 120-yuan discount, according to the commission.

The offer can be redeemed directly at checkout using Tap!, Alipay's contactless payment function, with no advance voucher collection required. Discounts will be issued in limited daily quantities on a first-come, first-served basis, with each user permitted one redemption per day.

The airport will also run additional promotions during the campaign, including bonus vouchers for qualifying purchases and prize draws for international flight tickets.

The initiative comes amid an increase in passenger traffic through the Pudong airport, with international arrivals remaining at elevated levels in recent weeks.

On April 20, the airport recorded more than 25,000 arriving foreign nationals on a single day, setting a new record.

So far this year, more than 10 million inbound and outbound travelers had passed through the airport by April 13. Separately, foreign arrivals processed at Pudong had exceeded 3.31 million, up 26.0 percent year on year, including 1.585 million inbound foreign travelers, up 25.6 percent.