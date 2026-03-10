China Businesses Benefit from Loosening of Offshore Trade Policies

Reading into China's 15th Five-Year Plan China's 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) will be adopted at the ongoing Two Sessions. The plan outlines how the nation will move to achieve basic modernization by 2035, amidst a more disquieting global environment as well as China's efforts to become more self-reliant in technology and improving living standards. This series provides insights into the nation's vision in various sectors.

For some businesses, financial innovation is icing on the cake. But for Lu Zhen, vice general manager of Huamei (Shanghai) International Trade Co, it's the cake itself. Established last year, the company, which conducts commodity offshore trading, said it has survived global challenges thanks to financial innovation in real-time fund transfers. In trial operations in Shanghai's Lingang Special Area authorized companies are allowed to set up "free trade accounts," enabling faster processing and risk controls. In Lu's case, his company is exempt from requirements of case-by-case checks of contracts, invoices and bills of lading used in traditional offshore trading, which usually take two to three days. "For commodities with sharp price fluctuations, even a one-day delay in fund receipts can lead to loss of hundreds of thousands of yuan," Lu said. "The new policy can help us respond flexibly to the market changes and has significantly expanded our business scale."

Credit: Imaginechina