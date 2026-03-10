On-Site Visas and Legal Aid to Support Global Electronics Expo

International buyers attending Shanghai's premier electronics expo can now secure on-the-spot visas inside a newly opened airport business zone to visit Chinese factories.

Shanghai police introduced 12 new measures today to support the 2026 China Appliance & Electronics World Expo (AWE). The four-day event kicks off on March 12 and features 1,200 enterprises across 170,000 square meters of exhibition space.

"We want to provide zero-distance service for overseas exhibitors and buyers," a police spokesperson said. "They can handle their visa needs right at the exhibition hall."

The expo takes place at two venues: the Shanghai New International Expo Center and the Shanghai Eastern Hub International Business Cooperation Zone.

The Eastern Hub is a new business area 15 minutes from the Pudong International Airport. Invited overseas visitors can enter the zone and stay for 30 days without a Chinese visa.

Police have now set up four specialized windows inside the zone. Foreigners who decide they need to leave the hub to inspect factories or sign contracts elsewhere on the Chinese mainland can submit an application and receive a port visa immediately. Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan residents can also replace lost travel documents at these windows.