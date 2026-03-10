On-Site Visas and Legal Aid to Support Global Electronics Expo
International buyers attending Shanghai's premier electronics expo can now secure on-the-spot visas inside a newly opened airport business zone to visit Chinese factories.
Shanghai police introduced 12 new measures today to support the 2026 China Appliance & Electronics World Expo (AWE). The four-day event kicks off on March 12 and features 1,200 enterprises across 170,000 square meters of exhibition space.
"We want to provide zero-distance service for overseas exhibitors and buyers," a police spokesperson said. "They can handle their visa needs right at the exhibition hall."
The expo takes place at two venues: the Shanghai New International Expo Center and the Shanghai Eastern Hub International Business Cooperation Zone.
The Eastern Hub is a new business area 15 minutes from the Pudong International Airport. Invited overseas visitors can enter the zone and stay for 30 days without a Chinese visa.
Police have now set up four specialized windows inside the zone. Foreigners who decide they need to leave the hub to inspect factories or sign contracts elsewhere on the Chinese mainland can submit an application and receive a port visa immediately. Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan residents can also replace lost travel documents at these windows.
The police measures also focus on business security and legal aid. Officers have set up a "Blue Whale" service station to provide safety guidance and policy advice.
A joint mediation room brings together police officers and lawyers to quickly resolve trade disputes during the expo. Officers fluent in English, German and Italian will patrol the venues to assist international guests.
Traffic management is another priority. Police have created a tidal traffic system at the checkpoints to manage the flow of visitors.
They have allocated 1,400 parking spaces for cars and 120 spots for freight trucks to separate passenger and commercial traffic. Ride-hailing cars have a specific drop-off point a five-minute walk from the main hall.
Police are also working with navigation apps Baidu and Amap, which have updated their digital maps with new parking and routing information to guide drivers.
Additionally, police have set up luggage storage areas at both the domestic and international checkpoints. Electric carts are available inside the venues to transport senior citizens and people with disabilities.
Editor: Liu Qi