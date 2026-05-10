Shanghai Empowers Global Youth To Build Innovation Dreams

Shanghai is transforming into a premier destination for young global entrepreneurs by offering massive financial backing, advanced technology infrastructure, and a complete industrial chain.

The city launched a seed plan with a 500 million yuan (US$73.4 million) equity fund and 5 billion yuan in credit at the 7th Shanghai Y50 Forum on Sunday.

The annual event connects young business leaders with government resources, private capital, and industry networks.

"Young people are very lucky because they do not know enough, so it is very easy for them to think outside the box and have new ideas," said Michael Levitt, the 2013 Nobel Laureate in chemistry.

Levitt won the prize for developing computer models that simulate complex chemical reactions.

"Shanghai is a fertile soil for young people because it shares a complete innovation chain," Levitt said.

Rahim Amidi, the co-founder of the global startup accelerator Plug and Play, said the city provides a vital bridge for international expansion.

"Our goal is to create a platform where smart people create jobs for themselves and others," Amidi said. "Shanghai serves as a major gateway that helps young companies go global and reach more than 130 countries."

The forum expanded its global reach this year to attract international talent. Organizers held simultaneous youth innovation sessions at Stanford University, the National University of Singapore, and the University of Hong Kong.