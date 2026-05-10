Shanghai Empowers Global Youth To Build Innovation Dreams
Shanghai is transforming into a premier destination for young global entrepreneurs by offering massive financial backing, advanced technology infrastructure, and a complete industrial chain.
The city launched a seed plan with a 500 million yuan (US$73.4 million) equity fund and 5 billion yuan in credit at the 7th Shanghai Y50 Forum on Sunday.
The annual event connects young business leaders with government resources, private capital, and industry networks.
"Young people are very lucky because they do not know enough, so it is very easy for them to think outside the box and have new ideas," said Michael Levitt, the 2013 Nobel Laureate in chemistry.
Levitt won the prize for developing computer models that simulate complex chemical reactions.
"Shanghai is a fertile soil for young people because it shares a complete innovation chain," Levitt said.
Rahim Amidi, the co-founder of the global startup accelerator Plug and Play, said the city provides a vital bridge for international expansion.
"Our goal is to create a platform where smart people create jobs for themselves and others," Amidi said. "Shanghai serves as a major gateway that helps young companies go global and reach more than 130 countries."
The forum expanded its global reach this year to attract international talent. Organizers held simultaneous youth innovation sessions at Stanford University, the National University of Singapore, and the University of Hong Kong.
Shanghai provides a comprehensive support system to help these young founders survive their crucial early stages. The Pudong New Area alone offers a million square meters of low-rent apartments to solve housing issues for young talent. The district provides another a million square meters of low-rent workspaces to reduce initial business costs.
The local government heavily subsidizes the booming artificial intelligence sector. Shanghai issues a billion yuan in AI vouchers every year.
Startup companies use these vouchers to purchase computing power, training data, and large language models.
The city also operates an intelligent computing network with 160,000 petaflops of power to support digital development.
The infrastructure supports a new wave of ultra-lean technology companies. Artificial intelligence lowers the barrier to entry for young founders, allowing individuals to do the work of entire departments.
"In the AI era, one person must complete the value loop that previously required an entire organization," said Wang Jialiang, founder of Supermind AI Incubator.
Young founders now leverage these generative tools to build potential unicorn companies. Wang said he plans to build a billion-dollar company with just one person within the next three years.
Shanghai backs these innovative ideas with strong legal and financial protections. The city rigorously defends intellectual property rights to help small startups compete against established industry giants.
Ying Zhenkai started his entrepreneurial journey in Shanghai 26 years ago with only 60,000 yuan in borrowed money. He later founded PATEO CONNECT Technology. His connected-vehicle company won major intellectual property lawsuits against competitors that were hundreds of times larger.
"Shanghai respects every innovation achievement and protects the efforts of every entrepreneur," said Ying.
Local financial institutions also accept intellectual property as collateral for loans. This innovative policy helped Ying secure 19 billion yuan in bank credit to save his company's supply chain during a critical period.
Beyond domestic growth, the city actively helps local startups expand into the global market. Shanghai streamlines administrative processes and issues overseas investment certificates to facilitate international business operations.
Nan Yi founded Wantai Energy in Shanghai in 2015. He used government support and local supply chains to build new energy power plants in Central Asia. His company quickly grew to become the largest Chinese clean energy investor in the region.
Foreign scientists and investors praise the city's supportive environment and high quality of life. Shanghai features a massive public transit system, safe neighborhoods, and thousands of coffee shops where founders brainstorm new concepts.
"Shanghai is a city that is very easy to love. You feel the love of Shanghai all the time when you walk in the clean streets and when you use the amazing subway system," Levitt said.
"That spirit makes you want to contribute and give back to its growth."
Editor: Yang Meiping