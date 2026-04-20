CHINA EARNINGS DIGEST: April 13-19, 2026
Editor's note:
Earnings of China companies reflect economic, political, industrial and trade trends affecting the bottom line. To keep you up-do-date, we are compiling a weekly roundup of earnings results from major listed companies. Stock tickers are in parentheses.
TECH
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) (2330.TW / NY:TSM), the world's largest manufacturer of advanced artificial intelligence chips, said first-quarter profit rose 58 percent from a year earlier to a record NT$572.5 billion (US$18 billion) on a revenue surge of 35 percent to NT$1.1 trillion, amid escalating demand for high-performance chips that power AI infrastructure. The profit was the fourth consecutive quarterly record.
TSMC is a key supplier of advanced processors to Nvidia, Apple and Advanced Micro Devices. Chips of 7-nanometer or smaller sizes accounted for three-quarters of total wafer revenue in the quarter, with sales of 3-nanometer chips rising from 6 percent of revenue in the third quarter of 2023 to 25 percent in the latest quarter. In technology, smaller chips are used in compact transistor designs with greater processing power and efficiency.
TSMC is Asia's most valuable company, with a market capitalization nearly double that of rival South Korea's Samsung Electronics. During an earnings call with analysts, TSMC said it expects 30 percent revenue growth this year and capital spending as high as US$56 billion. Executives said the company hasn't experienced significant impact on its operations from energy supply disruptions caused by the Iran war, but concerns have been raised about disruption of chip-making materials like helium if the conflict is prolonged.
Shanghai-listed Kingsoft Office (688111.SS), which develops office tools aimed competing with Microsoft Office, predicted earnings in the first quarter would increase up to fourfold to more than 2 billion yuan (US$296 million) on a 20 percent gain in revenue to around 1.5 billion yuan. The surge in profits mostly came from the company's investment. Kingsoft has been deploying AI into its flagship WPS product and expanding overseas. The company earlier reported 2025 profit rose 11.6 percent on a 16 percent rise in revenue.
AUTO
Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) (300750.SS/3750.HK) reported a sharp rise in first-quarter earnings as strong demand from the electric-vehicle industry boosted sales of power batteries. The Chinese battery giant said net profit surged 49 percent from a year earlier to 21 billion yuan (US$3 billion) on a 53 percent increase in revenue to 129 billion yuan. Based in Ningde, Fujian Province, CATL is the world's largest producer of lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles and energy-storage systems, supplying major automakers and energy companies globally. CATL said it is developing a next-generation battery capable of charging a vehicle in about five minutes while offering longer lifespan and range. The company earlier this year reported 2025 profit rose 42 percent to 72 billion yuan, while revenue gained 17 percent to 424 billion yuan. Its global market share was unchanged at about 30 percent. The company will hold its annual conference to release new tech products on April 21.
Editor: Liu Qi