CHINA EARNINGS DIGEST: April 13-19, 2026

Earnings of China companies reflect economic, political, industrial and trade trends affecting the bottom line. To keep you up-do-date, we are compiling a weekly roundup of earnings results from major listed companies. Stock tickers are in parentheses.

TECH

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) (2330.TW / NY:TSM), the world's largest manufacturer of advanced artificial intelligence chips, said first-quarter profit rose 58 percent from a year earlier to a record NT$572.5 billion (US$18 billion) on a revenue surge of 35 percent to NT$1.1 trillion, amid escalating demand for high-performance chips that power AI infrastructure. The profit was the fourth consecutive quarterly record.

TSMC is a key supplier of advanced processors to Nvidia, Apple and Advanced Micro Devices. Chips of 7-nanometer or smaller sizes accounted for three-quarters of total wafer revenue in the quarter, with sales of 3-nanometer chips rising from 6 percent of revenue in the third quarter of 2023 to 25 percent in the latest quarter. In technology, smaller chips are used in compact transistor designs with greater processing power and efficiency.

TSMC is Asia's most valuable company, with a market capitalization nearly double that of rival ⁠South Korea's Samsung Electronics. During an earnings call with analysts, TSMC said it expects 30 percent revenue growth this year and capital spending as high as US$56 billion. Executives said the company hasn't experienced significant impact on its operations from energy supply disruptions caused by the Iran war, but concerns have been raised about disruption of chip-making materials like helium if the conflict is prolonged.



