China Stocks Roiled in Week by Continuing Gulf War, High Oil Prices

China's stock markets rebounded on Friday but didn't overcome earlier losses in the week as investors globally looked beyond Middle East war rhetoric to what was happening on the ground as the war enters a fifth week with no end in sight.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index strengthened 0.63 percent on Friday to end at 3,913 but lost 1.1 percent for the week. The Shenzhen Component Index lost 0.7 percent in the last five days but managed 1.1 percent gain on Friday, thanks mainly to investment in innovative drugs and lithium batteries. Staidson, Hotgen Biotech, Ganfeng Lithium and Hi-Tech Spring all jumped to daily limits.

"Global stock markets are all stumbling amid the war, and the Chinese markets are no exception, though they have been affected to a lesser extent and seize on some bright spots," said Jiang Yifan, an analyst with Shenwan Hongyuan Securities.