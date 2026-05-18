China's Banks Seek New Profit Channels, Embracing 'Going Global' Trend

Six US financial heavyweights were among the 17 corporate leaders accompanying US President Donald Trump on his China visit last week, and it's no coincidence that it was a higher proportion than on Trump's last visit nine years ago when there were only two among the 33.

The importance of finance as the oil of global trade and commerce has heightened in a changing world.

Michael Miebach, CEO of Mastercard, and Alfred Kelly, head of Visa, as well as the top executives from banks of Citi and Goldman Sachs, and private equity firms of Blackstone and BlackRock, were in Beijing on a mission: to make sure they retain a profile as China's financial markets expand globally.

"We're encouraged by the positive momentum following the discussions," Miebach said after a state banquet where top executives of China's Big Four banks were also among guests.

"For businesses, a stable and open environment is essential, and continued engagement helps build confidence and supports growth," he said. "Mastercard is committed to China for the long term – continuing to invest, deepen local partnerships and bring products and services that support businesses, consumers and the broader economy."

To that end, Mastercard announced a partnership with China e-commerce giant JD.com to expand payment systems in support of international business and enhanced services for foreign tourists in China.