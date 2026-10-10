Chinese Stock Markets Reopen After Long Holiday, Eking Out Friday Gains

China's stock market trading resumed on Thursday after a seven-day holiday, with generally flat performances as investors reacted to global volatility that occurred during the break. However, afternoon trading on Friday was buoyed by market speculation that authorities were taking steps to stanch share-price slides. Trading activity in eight exchange-traded funds surged to 30 billion yuan (US$4.5 billion), their highest in nearly two months.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.05 percent on Friday but fell in 0.7 percent in the two trading days of the week. The Shenzhen Component Index lost 1.9 percent despite a gain of 0.17 percent on Friday, while the tech-heavy ChiNext tumbled 2.9 percent albeit gaining 0.2 percent on Friday. Chinese mainland volume totaled 1.9 trillion yuan (US$286.8 billion). The gains were led by AI video, precious metals and cybersecurity sectors, while computing hardware and wind power equipment extended declines.

"The performance of Chinese shares are largely affected by global markets after taking the weeklong respite, and it is still tech shares leading trading," said Dai Qing, an analyst with Changjiang Securities.

China's Guosen Securities said in a new report that the Chinese mainland bull market that began in September 2024 still has some room to run, despite a recent cooling in investor sentiment.