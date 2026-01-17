Chinese Stock Markets Retreat on Tightening Regulatory Controls

China's stock markets pulled back this week as regulators unveiled measures to contain margin and "flash" trading to keep rallies from spinning out of control.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.45 percent in the past five trading days, ending the week at 4,101 points. The Shenzhen Component Index declined 0.6 percent during the week, while tech-focused board ChiNext slid 0.81 percent.

The correction started on Tuesday after a 17-day rally. The retreat deepened on Wednesday when China's stock exchanges raised the minimum ratio for securities bought on margin to 100 percent from 80 percent, requiring investors who buy shares with borrowed money to dig deeper into their own pockets. That was followed by new rules limiting use of complex computer algorithm programs that execute "flash" trades in split seconds.

"The markets need a break to allow investors to calm down a bit," said Zhang Yu, an economist with Hua Chuang Securities. "Especially in some overheated sectors, supervision should be strengthened to keep markets rational."

However, Meng Lei, a China equities strategist at UBS Securities, said it's too early to call Chinese investors overactive and he expects China's stock markets to continue strong growth momentum in 2026 despite the current corrections.

"We forecast that foreign investors will keep lifting their ownership of Class A shares, especially in tech-related sectors," Meng said.