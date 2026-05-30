Chinese Tech, Auto Shares Lead Declines in Equity Markets, Iran War in Focus

China's stock market this week lagged behind other markets in Asia, with tech and auto shares suffering among the biggest setbacks on Friday. Swings in sentiment toward an end to the war in Iran also guided investor sentiment this week.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.73 percent on Friday to end at 4,068 points, wrapping up the week and the month with declines of 1.1 percent.

The Shenzhen Component Index slumped 1.8 percent on Friday for a weekly slip of 0.14 percent. The tech-focused ChiNext retreated 2 percent on Friday, but thanks to earlier rallies, it posted a 2.5 increase for the week.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index lost 1.65 percent for the week, with its tech index losing 1 percent.

"The sharp declines on Friday were led by tech shares, especially the semiconductor sector, after Chinese funds were reported to be selling shares in some companies," said Wang Daji, an analyst with Zheshang Securities.

According to public statements, the China Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund, which is invested jointly by firms including China Development Bank Capital and China Mobile, reduced its holdings in National Silicon Industry Group, Darbond and Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp, among others. The SMIC, Chinese mainland's largest chipmaker, fell 8.9 percent on Friday.

Shares in tech startup Zhipu AI fell 1.4 percent on Friday, and Kingsoft, which develops WPS Office tools to rival Microsoft Office, lost 1.4 percent.