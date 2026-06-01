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Shanghai Astronomy Museum
Shanghai Science and Technology Museum
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Science Festival Draws to a Close with Interactive Events

by Li Qian
June 1, 2026
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Science Festival Draws to a Close with Interactive Events
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: "Wonderful Astronomy Night" is presented at the Shanghai Astronomy Museum.

The 2026 Shanghai Science Festival ended over the weekend with astronomy and interactive displays.

The Shanghai Astronomy Museum hosted "Wonderful Astronomy Night," the closing event, on Saturday. Visitors relaxed under a projected night sky as music and lighting changed around the planetarium, creating a cosmic-inspired audiovisual experience.

Science Festival Draws to a Close with Interactive Events
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Visitors relax under a projected night sky under the planetarium dome.

The dome concert was a highlight. Audiences reclined under the curved ceiling as sound, lighting, and visual effects simulated deep-space travel.

A second debut took a more narrative approach. Audiences followed clues, accomplished tasks, and went through levels based on astronomical notions in an innovative dome show that combined panoramic cinema, live performance, and role-play.

Science Festival Draws to a Close with Interactive Events
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: A new dome-screen production is staged at the Shanghai Science and Technology Museum.

On the same day, China celebrated the 10th National Science and Technology Workers' Day. Over 1,000 scientists and researchers, along with their children, attended a Shanghai Science and Technology Museum family session.

Using large-scale images and live interaction, a new dome-screen show told particle physics stories. The structure helps simplify complex research for general audiences, according to the museum.

Science Festival Draws to a Close with Interactive Events
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Particle physics explained through theatrical storytelling

Families also walked through newly renovated display spaces, where youngsters participated in hands-on workshops, making tiny projects, testing ideas, and working through basic engineering exercises in real time.

Editor: Liu Qi

#Shanghai Astronomy Museum#Shanghai Science and Technology Museum#Shanghai
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