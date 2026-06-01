Science Festival Draws to a Close with Interactive Events

The Shanghai Astronomy Museum hosted "Wonderful Astronomy Night," the closing event, on Saturday. Visitors relaxed under a projected night sky as music and lighting changed around the planetarium, creating a cosmic-inspired audiovisual experience.

The 2026 Shanghai Science Festival ended over the weekend with astronomy and interactive displays.

The dome concert was a highlight. Audiences reclined under the curved ceiling as sound, lighting, and visual effects simulated deep-space travel.

A second debut took a more narrative approach. Audiences followed clues, accomplished tasks, and went through levels based on astronomical notions in an innovative dome show that combined panoramic cinema, live performance, and role-play.