Shanghai's Agibot Tops WorldArena Leaderboard

Shanghai-based robotics firm Agibot has secured the top spot on the WorldArena Track 1 leaderboard, a premier benchmark for humanoid intelligence and environmental generalization.

Agibot's Genie Envisioner-Sim 2.0 (GE 2.0) scored 68.26 points, outperforming competitors like BMW-Fast and SparkWorld in perception and action response.

"The world model is a critical foundation for embodied intelligence before it enters the physical world," said Yao Maoqing, Agibot partner and senior vice president.

The GE 2.0 architecture integrates long-horizon and multi-view generation with pseudo-real-time inference, creating a closed loop for policy evaluation and data feedback.

Simultaneously, Agibot's leasing arm, ShareBot, announced a strategic investment in mobile retail platform Shanpu. This partnership aims to scale "Robot-as-a-Service" (RaaS) from temporary event-based roles to routine commercial operations.

Following a recent several-hundred-million-yuan funding round, ShareBot's valuation has reached 7 billion yuan (US$1.03 billion), making it the industry's first "Unicorn" in robot leasing.