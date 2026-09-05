Despite Global Headwinds, China's 'Slow Bull' Markets Weather Corrections

Amid global markets spooked by a resumption of attacks in the Middle East and rising bond yields driving up the cost of borrowing, Chinese stock markets maintained a mostly steady keel with minor corrections.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged down 0.3 percent on Friday to wrap up the week with a 0.6-percent loss. The Shenzhen Component Index saw a fall of 3.1 percent for the week, while the tech-heavy ChiNext fell 4.4 percent. Shanghai's Nasdaq-style STAR Market 50 Index lost 5.1 percent in the past five trading days despite profit-taking in two companies that delivered stellar listing debuts – Changxin Memory Technologies (CXMT) in July and Unitree Robotics in August.

"Over the past few months, volatility has intensified across global capital markets, and the A‑share market has also gone through several phases of correction," said Eric Lin, head of APAC Research at UBS. "The latest correction largely represents risk unwinding following earlier market gains, rather than a fundamental reversal of the trend."

Lin said he sees that trend nearing an end, with positive factors underpinning stable capital market operations that are building at an accelerated pace.